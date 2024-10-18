Frank Herbert birthed a dystopian world in Dune, brought to life in recent times by the creative genius of Denis Villeneuve through his duology of Dune films. Both projects have been critically acclaimed and financially successful projects, and the Canadian-French director says that he could have stopped at Dune: Part Two but has since opted to go a step further. Villeneuve's work on Dune: Part Two ended with the film earning more than $700 million worldwide and, for a time, holding the title of the highest grossing movie of 2024. Anticipation is naturally high for the third installment, which will see Villeneuve adapt Herbert's second book, Dune: Messiah.

Dune: Part Two ended with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) declaring a holy war on the universe after his ascension to the throne. While Chani (Zendaya) strikes out by herself to find her own path. Dune: Messiah will be Villeneuve's last adaptation in the franchise and the acclaimed filmmaker has only recently revealed the timeline for the third movie. Speaking during a conversation with Deadline, Villeneuve shared with the outlet that "I’m in the writing zone right now" for Dune: Part Three and will "go back behind the camera faster than I think” for the story that will ultimately "finish the Paul Atreides arc." Quizzed about a potential start date for production on Dune: Part Three, the filmmaker responds "2026."

Clarifying the timeline for production, Villeneuve explained that “these movies take a lot of time to be made, so it’s best not to say out loud when I might shoot.” Regarding what audiences might expect in this third Dune film, and the timeline wherein it plays out. Villeneuve says:

"Like Herbert did with Dune: Messiah, I think it’ll be a great idea to do something completely different. The story takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world, it’s a new film with new circumstances."

'Dune' Stories Will Continue Beyond 'Dune: Messiah'

Villeneuve's latest comments are partly consistent with those the filmmaker made last month. While he didn't speak about the timeline of Dune: Part Three at the time, he did say that it would be different from its predecessors. "If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it's not like a trilogy. It's strange to say that, but if I go back there, it's to do something that feels different and has its own identity," he previously said.

While we await a third Dune movie from Villeneuve's creative mind, audiences can, for the time being, go back 10,000 years to Dune: Prophecy. Despite its exact plot being as mysterious as the sands that cover Arrakis, Dune: Prophecy will premiere on Max next month. The series will explore the origins of the Bene Gesserit, the mysterious sect which will one day control much of the Imperium as puppets.

Dune: Messiah is confirmed to be in development, but the film does not yet have an official release date. Dune: Prophecy will premiere in November on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Dune: Part Two, now streaming on Max.

