Fresh from the critical and commercial success of Dune: Part Two, movie fans around the world are speculating as to what will be Denis Villeneuve's next movie. The French-Canadian auteur first got his start making independent features August 32nd on Earth, Maelström, Polytechnique, and the Academy-Award nominated drama Incendies. It wasn't until his first two English-language movies, Prisoners and Enemy, debuted in 2013 that he was on his way to becoming a household name. Villeneuve's seventh film, Sicario, was a major success, and he even scored a sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, although he did not return to the director's chair for the film. Instead, Villeneuve directed the 2016 sci-fi drama Arrival, which became his biggest commercial success at the time, earning him his first (and so far only) Academy Award nomination for Best Director. In 2017, Villeneuve directed the big-budget legacy sequel Blade Runner 2049, and while the movie was deemed a box office disappointment, it was a major critical success and earned two Academy Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

Villeneuve followed Blade Runner 2049 with his life-long passion project, Dune, which cemented him as an A-list filmmaker. Despite the movie's controversial day-and-date release, Dune was a big hit with audiences, critics, and the film industry as a whole, winning six Academy Awards. Because of the movie's winnings, Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures were quick to greenlight a sequel, Dune: Part Two, which proved to be an even bigger hit than its predecessor. Villeneuve has several movies in development right now, and there's still no official confirmation on his next film. This article will explore the four movies that Villeneuve has coming down the pipeline.

'Dune: Messiah'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Villeneuve made the decision to split the first book in Frank Herbert's Dune series into two separate movies, a choice that made a lot of sense considering just how dense the source material is. While Herbert's original book series spans six novels, Villeneuve has hinted that he'll be ending his saga with an adaptation of the second book in the series, Dune: Messiah. The filmmaker has been teasing the movie for quite some time, and back in March 2022 he told Collider's Steve Weintraub:

"Now I could envision a third movie and to make the adaptation of Dune Messiah that will complete Paul Atreides's story that I think would make sense. But each movie, those movies are monsters, and I can only do one at a time. If I survive Dune: Part Two , then I might do the Messiah ."

In December 2023, Villeneuve announced at a press conference that he was nearly finished writing the screenplay for the third movie, but stressed that he wasn't sure whether or not it would be his next movie. He would reiterate this statement in another interview with Collider in February 2024, telling Weintraub:

“Now that there’s a Part Two , I just want to make sure that if we do Dune: Messiah , that we have the best screenplay on the table. And for that, I want to take the time to do it. And I think it would be healthy that I don’t go back necessarily in the desert right away, that I make a little detour, maybe. But honestly, I don’t know what my future is right now, which I love because I worked the past six years nonstop. It’s a blessing, but I need that. It would be nice to make sure that if we do Dune: Messiah , I want to make the best movie ever, so I want to just take my time.”

Warner Bros. and Legendary do have a Villeneuve movie scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, and many believe that this film could be Dune: Messiah. However, there has been no confirmation yet on what the movie actually is.

'Nuclear War'

Image via Dutton Press

A month after the release of Dune: Part Two, it was announced that Villeneuve would once again be partnering up with Legendary Pictures for an adaptation of Annie Jacobsen's best-selling non-fiction book Nuclear War. Initial reports stated that talks were still ongoing for Villeneuve to write, direct, and/or produce the movie. Considering that Villeneuve doesn't produce many movies outside the ones he directs, it does seem safe to assume he'd spearhead this one if/when it does come to fruition.

The book itself doesn't have much of a plot and is more based on interviews with top nuclear scientists and military officials about what would happen, and what could happen if our current world affairs led to World War 3, which would be a nuclear war. There is no word on what the plot of the movie would be, including whether it would be focusing on a small group of characters or if it would be a much larger ensemble cast. The initial reports on the movie suggested that Villeneuve would begin working on Nuclear War after he finishes Dune: Messiah.

'Cleopatra'

Image via 20th Century Fox

There are two separate Cleopatra movies currently in the works in Hollywood, one that would star Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot in the title role for Universal, and the other is one directed by Denis Villeneuve for Sony Pictures. The filmmaker has been attached to the project since 2017, and Sony has been attached to the project for even longer, dating well over a decade ago, with Angelina Jolie attached to star. Several other big-name filmmakers were also connected to the movie, including James Cameron, David Fincher, and Paul Greengrass, but none of their versions ever came to fruition.

The status of the project stayed quiet until January 31, when in an interview with Time Magazine, Villeneuve revealed that he was still working on the script for the movie alongside Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917). No casting for the project has been confirmed, but there have been rumors that have circulated that Villeneuve may have Zendaya, who worked with him on both Dune films, star in the lead role.

'Rendezvous With Rama'

Image via Spectra

In December 2021, two months after the release of Dune, it was announced that Denis Villeneuve would be reteaming with Alcon Entertainment, who worked with him on Prisoners and Blade Runner 2049, on an adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke's classic science-fiction novel Rendezvous With Rama. Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman is also onboard to produce the movie. In an official statement, Alcon's co-CEOS Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove expressed their excitement about the project, saying:

"This is one of the most intelligent works of fiction in the genre; it poses as many questions as it does answers, and is a work for our time. It’s perfectly fitted to our friend and collaborator Denis’ brilliant sensibilities, and specifically to his love and passion for science fiction. We are also pleased to work with Morgan and Lori, who have a long-standing passion for this IP.”

The official synopsis for the novel reads as follows: