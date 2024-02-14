Movie lovers around the world are awestruck at the production value brought to the screen by filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. A director, writer, and producer, Villeneuve is a name that comes up in conversation when discussing the best directors of the 21st century. French-Canadian, Villeneuve's career took off in 2013 with back-to-back cinematic feats across multiple genres. He's been tapped to helm some of the biggest sci-fi features in cinematic history as well as sending audiences to the edge of their seats with the best action thrillers of the 2010s.

A multi-faceted filmmaker, Villeneuve got his start in 1994 by writing and directing the short REW FFWD. He's come a long way since, drawing audiences to theaters with thrillers, sci-fi, and action movies starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Oscar-nominated, if Villeneuve's name is attached to the project, audiences know it will be worth the cost of a movie ticket.

8 'Maelstrom' (2000)

Box Office Worldwide: $254,832

Image via Alliance Atlantis

In Villeneuve's first major theatrical release, Maelstrom introduced moviegoers to the filmmaker's unique storytelling ability. After a series of personal disasters ensue, Bibiane (Marie-Josée Croze) perpetrates a hit-and-run, killing a man. She attends the funeral and subsequently begins a budding relationship with his son, Evian (Jean-Nicolas Verreault). The whole film is narrated by a philosophical dead fish (voiced by Pierre LeBeau).

Written by Villeneuve in French with English subtitles, the film earned a small box office total of $254,832. The film is a shining introductory example of Villeneuve's feature work and his ability to weave symbolic, thought-provoking elements into his films. Maelstrom is filled with hidden connections that viewers are left to make meaning of after the movie ends.

Watch on Prime

7 'Enemy' (2013)

Box Office Worldwide: $3.48M

Image via Entertainment One

This psychological thriller was the second film within a year that Villeneuve released starring Jake Gyllenhaal. He stars as Adam, a history professor who discovers his exact look-alike in the background of a movie. Adam becomes obsessed with finding Anthony (Gyllenhaal), the pair meeting in person, and stumbling down a dark rabbit hole of their existence. The film drops an ambiguous ending in the lap of viewers, making it one of the most analyzed films in Villeneuve's catalog.

Despite Gyllenhaal's attachment to the project and the release of Villeneuve's other well-known thriller a few months earlier, Enemy earned a small $1 million at the domestic box office in the spring of 2014 and just over $3 million worldwide. Indie audiences were preoccupied with Wes Anderson'sThe Grand Budapest Hotel, which premiered in theaters the week before.

Enemy A man seeks out his exact look-alike after spotting him in a movie. Release Date December 31, 2013 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Sarah Gadon , Jake Gyllenhaal , Mélanie Laurent Isabella Rossellini , Joshua Peace , Tim Post Main Genre Thriller

Watch on Hulu

6 'Incendies' (2010)

Box Office Worldwide: $6.79M

Image via Entertainment One

Nominated for the Academy Award's Best Foreign Language Film, Incendies is arguably Villeneuve's best dramatic feat. The French-spoken film follows twins Jeanne (Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin) and Simon (Maxim Gaudette) as they attempt to fulfill their deceased mother's last wishes. Jeanne is to deliver a letter to their father they never knew, and Simon is to deliver one to a brother they didn't know existed. The pair travel to the war-torn Middle East, embarking on separate journeys to discover their family history.

Incendies found most of its acclaim and success from festival premiers but performed reasonably at the box office with a $2 million domestic performance and over $6 million worldwide. It lost the Oscar win to Denmark's In a Better World.

Incendies Release Date September 4, 2010 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Lubna Azabal , Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin , Maxim Gaudette , Rémy Girard , Abdelghafour Elaaziz , Allen Altman Main Genre Drama

Watch on YouTube

5 'Sicario' (2015)

Box Office Worldwide: $84.9M

Image via Lionsgate

Before he was directing large-scale sci-fi feats, Villeneuve set the tone for this action franchise. Sicario follows FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) as she joins a government task force whose mission is to escalate the tensions between the US and Mexico border as the war on drugs continues to wage. Blunt is joined by Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro in this grizzly Oscar-nominated feature.

Securing a healthy worldwide success of $84 million with its $30 million budget, Sicario was an unexpected land with audiences. As writer Taylor Sheridan's debut feature, it garnered such a following that his hopes for a trilogy came to fruition with a sequel in 2018 and the third installment on its way. Villeneuve's knack for cinematic features and slow-burn pacing set the franchise up for success, although he did not return for the sequel and has yet to lock in for the third film.

Watch on Prime

4 'Prisoners' (2013)

Box Office Worldwide: $122.8M

Image via Warner Bros.

Villeneuve's first English language feature remains a crime thriller favorite for audiences over a decade later. Prisoners stars Hugh Jackman as Keller Dover, a distraught father whose young daughter and friend go missing. As Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) and the police force fail to come up with answers and accountability to Keller's satisfaction, Keller takes the investigation into his own hands.

Audiences turned out at theaters to see the gritty "missing persons" feature led by A-listers Jackman and Gyllenhaal. Battling against the horror sequel Insidious: Chapter 2 in September of 2013, Prisoners fared well at the box office, earning a domestic total of $61 million and $122 million worldwide with a production budget of $46 million.

Watch on Netflix

3 'Arrival' (2016)

Box Office Worldwide: $203.38M

Image via Paramount Pictures

A stand-alone feature in Villeneuve's sci-fi catalog, Arrival is not his highest-grossing in the genre; however, it was a box office surprise. Amy Adams stars as Louise Banks, a linguist who is called in by the US military to attempt to decode and communicate with mysterious alien visitors after twelve crafts appear in various locations around the world. Earning eight Oscar nominations and taking home one, Arrival was a risk worth the reward in the end.

With just a production budget of $47 million and a US box office tally of just over $100 million, the one-off original proved that Villeneuve could elevate a story in this genre without needing a franchise tie-in. Arrival totaled $203 million worldwide, establishing its legacy as one of the best sci-fi movies of its decade.

Watch on Paramount+

2 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Box Office Worldwide: $267.69M

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In one of the most technologically advanced movies of the 2010s, Blade Runner 2049 succeeded in beating the remake/sequel curse plaguing the decade. A follow-up from the original 1982 sci-fi classic, Blade Runner K (Ryan Gosling) sets out to find missing Blade Runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) in a futuristic, technology-driven Los Angeles before what remains of a fractured society spirals into chaos.

While its predecessor was an instant box office flop that became a cult classic, Blade Runner 2049 hinged on the appeal of its A-list cast and genre legacy; however, the film ultimately flopped at the box office, only earning $92 million in the US with a production budget of $150 million - though it ultimately earned $267 million worldwide. Scoring five Oscar nominations and two wins for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects, Blade Runner 2049 is still a sequel worth watching despite the box office numbers.

Watch on Apple TV+

1 'Dune: Part One' (2021)

Box Office Worldwide: $402M

Image via Warner Bros.

With a reported production budget of $165 million, Villenueve's adaptation (and remake) of Frank Herbert's sci-fi series Dune proved successful. The epic follows the Atreides family as war breaks out over who controls the planet's supply of a precious resource. Paul (Timothée Chalamet), the heir, and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), brave the harshest conditions in an effort to save their people.

A box office feat following the closure and restrictions of movie theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dune: Part One grossed roughly $402 million worldwide. Its US release landed over $108 million, low despite its overall success when factoring in Warner Brothers' decision to simultaneously release the film on Max, the same day as its theatrical release. It earned 10 Oscar nominations, securing six wins. Villenueve's 2024 counterpart is predicted to shatter the box office scores of Part One with its star-studded cast and long-awaited release.

Watch on Max

NEXT: Every Christopher Nolan Movie, Ranked by Box Office