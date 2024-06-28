The Big Picture Warner Bros. announces a new Denis Villeneuve movie for Dec 18, 2026, possibly Dune: Messiah.

Villeneuve's Dune adaptations explore Paul Atreides' relationship with Chani and his strategic marriage to Princess Irulan.

Dune: Part Two was the highest-grossing movie of the year until Inside Out 2 surpassed it; the sequel featured Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Dave Bautista.

Could audiences be seeing the return of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) sooner than expected? According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has announced that the next movie from Denis Villeneuve will hit the big screen on December 18, 2026. While it hasn't been confirmed that the project will actually be Dune: Messiah, the reports suggest that it may very well be the next installment of the franchise. The only idea that could contradict that assumption is that Villeneuve has also signed on to direct a different project for both Warner Bros. and Legendary, putting into question which project will move forward first.

The director continues his successful working relationship with the studios, after directing Dune and Dune: Part Two. The book adaptations of Frank Herbert's work tell the story of how Paul Atreides quickly becomes a mythical figure for the Fremen community, after centuries of a staged prophecy made them believe that a savior was coming to free their people. The movies also explore how Paul falls in love with Chani (Zendaya), a fearless and intelligent warrior. But the conclusion of the latest installment in the series put the couple in a very complicated situation, with Paul deciding to marry Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) as a tactical advantage.

Dune: Part Two was the highest-grossing movie of the year at the worldwide box office, until Inside Out 2 arrived to take the top spot of the charts. The cast of the sequel directed by Villeneuve also included Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Dave Bautista. The Dune movies continue to add some of the most talented performers in the industry to their roster, considering how Oscar Isaac starred in the first film, even if he couldn't come back for the sequel. Time will tell if Dune: Messiah will continue the trend, regardless of when the next chapter premieres on the big screen.

Denis Villenueve's Other Upcoming Project

The other movie Denis Villeneuve is preparing for Legendary will be an adaptation of Nuclear War: A Scenario. Annie Jacobsen's book explores what would happen in the world if a nuclear war happened to take place. The non-fiction title was produced by interviewing a wide variety of military and civilian experts. After the success Oppenheimer saw at the box office last summer, it's clear that audiences from all over the world are interested in thoughtful films about what the possibility of nuclear war means for humanity. Will Nuclear War: A Scenario or Dune: Messiah hit the big screen on December 18, 2026? Time will tell.

The next movie by Denis Villeneuve premieres in theaters on December 18, 2026.