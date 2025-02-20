Almost every category at this year’s Academy Awards is as competitive as it’s ever been. 2024 saw some truly special films hit the big screen across multiple genres, making it incredibly hard to predict the winners, particularly in the more prestigious awards. A handful of films have received multiple nominations, with Dune: Part Two expectedly being one of them. Redefining what it means for a movie to be a sci-fi epic, Dune: Part Two is nominated for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Production Design at this year’s Oscars, with a strong chance to pick up at least one of these awards. However, director Denis Villeneuve once again did not receive a nod for Best Director, which is undoubtedly one of the most notable snubs this year.

Considering how lauded Villeneuve’s dream project was, not nominating him is certainly a bold decision. But the Dune films aren’t the first time that Villeneuve has been snubbed for one of the best films of the year. Back in 2013, the Canadian director was starting to become the household name that he is today by sitting in the director’s chair for one of the most unique, unsettling thrillers of the year, Prisoners.

‘Prisoners’ Is Denis Villeneuve at His Best