Denis Villeneuve is known around the world for directing the recent Dune movies. But there's a reason why the filmmaker wouldn't dare to explore the galaxy far, far away. During a recent episode of The Town podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter), the director shared why he wouldn't like to direct a Star Wars project. According to Villeneuve, exploring the sands of Arrakis comes with much more creative freedom than the process of bringing a Star Wars story to life. Here's what the acclaimed artist had to say when asked if he would direct a Star Wars project:

"The problem is that it all derailed in 1983 with Return of the Jedi,” he continued. "It’s a long story. I was 15 years old, and my best friend and I wanted to take a cab and go to L.A. and talk to George Lucas — we were so angry! Still today, the Ewoks. It turned out to be a comedy for kids. … Star Wars became crystallized in its own mythology, very dogmatic, it seemed like a recipe, no more surprises. So I’m not dreaming to do a Star Wars because it feels like code is very codified."

After Disney acquired the Star Wars franchise more than a decade ago, the studio hurried to hire J.J. Abrams to develop a new trilogy that would bring the galaxy far, far away back to the big screen. The result was the launch of Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. The sequel starring Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver proved to be a very nostalgic narrative. The return of classic characters and plot points could be one of the reasons why Denis Villeneuve believes that the franchise isn't full of surprises anymore. Nevertheless, the investment turned out to be very profitable for Disney.

The sequel trilogy that was released over the last few years became a massive success at the global box office, without taking into account the television series that the studio has released on Disney+. And even if Denis Villeneuve doesn't find the creative freedom he needs in order to work in the Star Wars franchise, the director has turned the Dune movies into huge hits. This year's Dune: Part Two earned $714 million at the global box office. A third installment in the series is currently in development at Warner Bros.

What's Next for Denis Villeneuve?

After Dune: Part Two became a massive success at the global box office, Warner Bros. began working on the development of a film adaptation of Dune: Messiah. The studio hasn't confirmed when the next installment of the franchise is scheduled to premiere on the big screen. But what the company has confirmed is that the next movie by Denis Villeneuve will be launched on December 18, 2026. It remains to be seen if the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) will continue sooner than expected. In the meantime, fans can't expect Villeneuve to work on the Star Wars franchise any time soon.

A third Dune movie will be produced in the near future. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.