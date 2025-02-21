This upcoming March, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards will be debuting her new reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which will begin airing on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET. The program will be centered around her current life with her husband, Aaron Phypers, as well as her three kids. However, it was revealed on Tuesday that Richards' ex-husband and former Two and a Half Men star, Charlie Sheen, would shockingly be appearing on the reality show as well.

On an episode of Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, Richards explained that Sheen will be making a surprise cameo during the first season of her new show, and revealed why featuring the 59-year-old on the program is meaningful to her. "Nobody has ever seen Charlie and I after our divorce sitting in a room talking." Richards said. "I think that's one of the things that I love that we were able to capture was us having that moment of sharing that." Richards also shared the importance of finding humor in her past romantic relationship with Sheen, stating that their partnership ended so poorly that they needed to laugh it off. "We still joke around with each other and we can have a sense of humor about all the s**t we went through." Richards explained. "It's so bad that we have to laugh." In 2005, Richards filed for divorce from Sheen after three years of marriage, and despite a possible reconciliation between the two following the birth of their second child, it never came to fruition.

Denise Richards Confirms Charlie Sheen Appearance in Upcoming Reality Show