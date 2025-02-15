Denise Richards recently announced her latest reality show venture, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, and the trailer is teeming with everything the viewers have been wanting: crossover stints with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, movie star gossip, and, of course, Denise’s outrageous antics. She has graced our screens in the most recent season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and, most notably, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it's a tough call to say which one of those shows is more mentally taxing — enduring intense physical challenges from high ranking army veterans or having to be in Lisa Rinna's line of fire. Denise flourishes more in a lowkey setting where she's allowed to be her down-to-earth, audacious self, and her latest reality project is the perfect atmosphere for her to shine.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Has Been on the Downswing

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has left much to be desired over the past few seasons, despite its ritzy location and stacked cast. The show started with a bang, with star-studded divorces that were aired out for the public to consume for a few seasons and defined the franchise as one of the most dramatic ones. Almost all the cast from the earlier seasons has winnowed away, with Kyle Richards being the last original member. Richards has been at the center of many of the headlines about the show since her separation from Mauricio Umansky was announced and rumors started swirling about her incredibly close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade. One would think this would make for juicy television, but the reality veteran has been obstinate about remaining tight-lipped to "protect her family." With the exception of Lisa Vanderpump planting seeds on camera by joking about rumors swirling regarding Mauricio's alleged infidelity, Kyle has never been entirely honest about what's going on in her life. She was all over Denise and Lisa about sharing their lives on camera and not showing up for reunions, but she cannot bring herself to be honest about, well, pretty much anything.

The problem doesn't just lie with Kyle, but some of the other ladies as well. It was glaringly obvious to viewers that Dorit Kemsley was having marital and financial issues, and Erika Jayne was incredibly evasive about her now ex-husband Tom Girardi's legal woes, with many people suspecting she wasn't as oblivious to his transgressions as she made herself out to be. On top of that, the chemistry has left a lot to be desired, with Richards' supporters often at odds with whoever else is deemed an outlier of the group, such as Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. Luckily this season, Dorit has at least gotten the plot moving forward with her newfound rivalry with Kyle. The fact remains that production enables ladies like Kyle Richard to the point where they ostracize other cast members, receive deceptively flattering edits, and are able to conceal their marital woes predating their respective divorces. Viewers are smart enough to know there's much more unraveling behind the scenes, and they are shortchanging the viewers by not delivering.

Denise Richards Has a History of Shaking Things Up