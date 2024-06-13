The Big Picture Denise Richards to star in new docuseries with her family, including daughters Sami, Lola, and Eloise

Show will mark Richards' return to E! after "It's Complicated," showcasing family adventures

Richards' husband Aaron Phypers facing legal action over six-figure debt default

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards is set to return to reality TV and this time, she’s joined by her daughters! On June 11, 2024, E! announced that Richards, along with her husband Aaron Phypers and her three daughters, Sami Sheen, Lola Rose Sheen, and Eloise Joni Richards will star in the upcoming docuseries Denise Richards and the Wild Things. The show will premiere in 2025 with the Wild Things actress also serving as an executive producer.

The show will also mark the former RHOBH star's return to E! after having starred in the reality series Denise Richards: It’s Complicated alongside her daughters Sami and Lola Sheen, whom she shares with her former husband Charlie Sheen. Richards went on to adopt her third daughter after her divorce from Sheen. Denise Richards: It’s Complicated aired from 2008 and 2009 and featured Richards’ two older daughters when they were still toddlers. She has reflected on her return to the “home network” in the following words:

“When we first shared our story, Sami and Lola were just three and four years old. Now, we’ve come full circle.”

As far as the format of the show goes, each episode will be 30 minutes long and revolve around Richards’ life with her husband and kids. According to Richards, the show is a perfect opportunity for her family to showcase how their lives are full of “fun, love and unpredictability,” adding that they couldn’t wait to share their adventures with the world.

Richards' Husband Facing Legal Action

Image from Bravo

Aaron Phypers is facing legal action after allegedly defaulting on an agreement to pay off a substantial six-figure debt. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s husband failed to comply with a repayment plan established with a debt collection company, Creditors Adjustment Bureau.

The situation started in 2022 when Phypers and his frequency medicine healing center, Quantum Epigenetics Consulting, were sued for over a $190,000 business loan he took out in November 2019. As part of the agreement, the reality husband had to pay $11,000 in interest on the loan. However, he was accused of defaulting on this loan and, in response, the Creditors Adjustment Bureau filed another lawsuit.

The parties initially resolved the matter with a plan for Phypers to make six monthly payments of $10,000 starting in October 2023. However, he defaulted after failing to pay the full amount due in February. So, the creditor is now seeking a court judgment for $228,000. For now, Phypers and Richards have not publicly commented on the accusations, but maybe they’re saving their side of the story for their upcoming reality show.

Denise Richards and the Wild Things is set to premiere on E! in 2025. The exact release date, however, is not yet announced. Meanwhile, you can catch up on Richards' journey by streaming her previous show, Denise Richards: It's Complicated, on NBC.

