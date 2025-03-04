Throughout her career, Denise Richards' name has filled headlines, movie credits, magazine covers, and so much more. The entry point of how you might know Denise Richards certainly varies. Perhaps it's her time as a Bond girl. Or maybe starring in the ensemble cast of one of the greatest comedies of the 90s. Or maybe it is as the wife of Charlie Sheen. But if you're a Bravoholic, you certainly know her from her time on the Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Some may have believed that her tenure on Bravo had come to an end, but after her stint on RHOBH, there was still interest to share her life with the world. While it's certainly not her first foray into bringing her family to the screen via reality series, this new chapter is different. Denise Richards & Her Wild Things takes an inside look into her family through a fun and comedic lens. Alongside her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her children, Sami Sheen, Lola Sheen, and Eloise Richards, this new series shines a spotlight on the family as never seen before. While she's beyond excited for the series, it's her kids who may be more ecstatic for their time in the spotlight. Denise said, "People have seen my kids grow up in magazines and in the public eye, and to get an insight of what our life is like. We're sharing it, for better or worse." And yes, Denise teased you might see her infamous ex this season.

Denise Richards Shares How Important Family is to 'Denise Richards & Her Wild Things'

COLLIDER: Well, she's back on Bravo. It's Denise F***ing Richards. Congratulations on the new series.

DENISE RICHARDS: Thank you so much. I'm so excited about it.

Let's start simple. If you could describe Denise Richards & Her Wild Things in three words, what would they be?

DR: Wild, fun. Well, it's not a third word, but there's a lot of heart in the show, I feel.

Uh, I love that.

DR: Relatability, relatable.

What is it like coming back to Bravo to share this chapter of your life with the fans?

DR: It's actually, it's exciting. I was approached by Alex Baskin after Housewives. He wanted to know if I wanted to do a family docu series, and I asked the family. And Eloise loved seeing herself on camera and in pictures. She gave a thumbs up. Sami has always said over the years, we need cameras in a reality show because it's always so crazy. And Lola, at first, was a little not sure if she wanted to do it, but then she really thought about it and decided that this was something she wanted to do. And Aaron supports, you know. He knows his wife, so he's like, "Yeah, whatever you want to do I'll support." And he was excited about it too. So it's fun, and it's nice that we get to share. Housewives, it was so fun. I have a lot of very wonderful memories and moments on that show, and I really did like doing it. Even though I had some challenges, I would do it again. I really enjoy that the focus of that show, obviously, is more about the women and their friendships. You see a little bit of our family. So for this, to be able to show our family and then see our friends, and people will see a lot of familiar faces too, and some Housewives. It's fun to be able to combine all of it and our whole life. So it's exciting.

Let's talk about your amazing husband, Aaron. Your love for one another is truly beautiful. I love seeing all your Instagram posts. How excited is he about becoming a reality star?

DR: He just says he's in the background. I'm like, "Hmmm. You're not really in the background." I don't think he realizes, but, yeah, I don't know, he thinks he's in the background and no one will notice, but I think he's wrong.

What advice did you give your kids before they started this journey with you?

DR: To be themselves. I was actually pleasantly surprised right away that they were so comfortable. And they almost forgot the cameras were there a little too much. I was like you could have at least filtered it a little bit, but they didn't. But, yeah, no, I just wanted you know, I didn't want anything to feel set up. I didn't want it to feel self-produced or anything. I just wanted them to be themselves. And I think that it, and I I believe that it comes off that way for sure. They are them.

In a teaser for the season, you talk to your kids about having two parents who happen to just be big staples in the public eye, but at the end of the day, you are just still mom and dad. How has it been for them to have such famous parents growing up?

DR: It's all they know. I can't imagine it. I grew up very differently. But for them, that's their normal. And I also think that this was such a great opportunity for them, because they always have been, you know, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughters, and it's great that they're now. Sami and Lola are adults, and that they're able to have their own voice and have people see them as, you know Sami and Lola. And I love that they have that opportunity, and they have this wonderful platform for people to get to know who they are.

Is he excited for them to see them become reality stars as well?

DR: I think so. He's very supportive, and people will see him. He makes an appearance on the show, and I'm glad he did, because the show is about our family. He is very much a part of our family, and I think it's important for us to support our daughters. And he did, and I think it's great.

I love that the show is really focusing on you and your family. In some of the promo for the show, your girls shared some of the best advice you've given to them over the years? What's the best advice or something that you've learned from your girls?

DR: I wish that I had the confidence, and I was secure like they are when I was their age. When I was their age, I was so insecure, I was so naive, and they are much more, they're very strong young girls. Eloise too, she's 13. But to see my older girls being young women and adults, I was definitely much more naive and insecure than they are, so I'm very proud of them.

