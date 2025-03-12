The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Denise Richards’s daughter Lola Rose Sheen, just had a surprising revelation about their family history. During the March 11, 2025 episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Rose Sheen admitted that she wasn’t sure if her father, Charlie Sheen was ever married to Brooke Mueller. The conversation took place during a memorial Richards and her two daughters had planned for Mueller, and left both Richards and Mueller in shock.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things has showcased the strong bond between Richards and Mueller, despite both of them having been married to Sheen in the past. While their relationship wasn’t always smooth, the two of them have grown closer over the years. The recent conversation between Richard’s daughters and Mueller highlighted their unconventional yet comfortable family dynamic. When Rose Sheen and her sister, Sami Sheen confessed that they had no idea Mueller had been married to their dad, she and Richards laughed together in disbelief.

In a September 2024 appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Mueller reflected on her relationship with Richards. According to the actress, their relationship was initially strained due to her addiction. Mueller acknowledged that the turning point in their dynamic was when Richards stepped in to take care of her sons, Bob and Max Sheen. In 2012, after social workers from L.A.'s Department of Child and Family Services raised concerns about Mueller’s behavior due to her substance abuse issues. Richards voluntarily took temporary custody of the boys until May 2013. According to Mueller, once she got sober, she and Richards became each other’s support systems.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s Marriage was a Roller Coaster

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Richards opened up about her marriage with Sheen and their dynamic after getting divorced. The reality star met the American actor back in 2001 and they tied the knot a year later. According to Richards, everyone told her not to date him because of his bad-boy reputation. However, she confessed that she didn’t want to “judge him based on the tabloids.” She filed for divorce in 2005 amidst Sheen’s drug relapse. Richards called their marriage “ a roller coaster” and added that the public only knows half the story.

While their history has been messy, Richards appreciated Sheen for turning his life around and being sober since 2017. She revealed that the two of them have developed a healthy co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughters. However, Richards admitted that it wasn’t easy as the girls grew older and started uncovering the details of their parents’ past. She confessed that she never anticipated how hard it would be to navigate these conversations with her kids.

The reality star shared that she now makes it a priority to be honest with her daughters about everything. “I tell them if they have any questions to come to me,” shared Richards. While talking about Sheen, the RHOBH alum admitted that she will always be there for him and his sons. She claimed that when the two of them look back at everything they have been through, they realize how far they have come.

