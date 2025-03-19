Denise Richards, and Kathy Hilton, recently opened up about the roller-coaster reality of raising teenage daughters. Richards is a mother to one adopted daughter, Eloise Joni Richards, and two biological teenage daughters, Sami and Lola Rose Sheen while Hilton shares Paris, Nicky, Barron, and Conrad Hilton with her partner, Richard Hilton.

During the latest March 18, 2025 episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the longtime friends revealed that their bonds of motherhood have strengthened over time as they constantly share stories of parenting challenges — especially since, as per Richards’ insinuation, both Sheen and Hilton last names don’t necessarily make the star-studded parenting any easy. In the episode, Richards confessed that her two girls have starkly different personalities. This dynamic, she said, can sometimes spark tension in their household. Her exact words about the same being:

“Sami and Lola are not in a great place, so it’s hard. They could not be more different.”

Richards then went on to recall a period when Sami’s behavior felt nearly impossible to manage. “She was out of control,” Richards admitted, describing how she had to set boundaries in order to protect her other daughters from the fallout. “I told her, ‘I can’t have you come and go whenever you want. I can’t have it affect your other sisters.’ It was just so hard.” Hilton, on the other hand, who is no stranger to parenting in the public eye empathized with Richards and recounted similar teenage struggles with Paris, whom she described as a “runner” who would skip school for days on end. “It’s very scary,” Hilton said. “She ran from I don’t know how many schools.” However, at the same time, the mother of four felt proud about how Paris has turned her life around now and managed to use her traumas for good.

Kathy Hilton Recently Revealed What ‘RHOBH’ Reunions Are Like