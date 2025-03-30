The early 2000s are so back. Sure, we'll take Simon Rex and Lindsay Lohan's comebacks, but if only we can leave behind the Stock Market crashing. One thing we will gladly take as well? Denise Richards having her own reality show again. Denise Richards & Her Wild Things had its series premiere a couple of weeks ago, but if anything, it feels more like a reboot of all of our favorite shows from the 2000s. The early aughts were a golden era for reality television, and while so much of it has aged like milk and can't be replicated due to obstacles like "feminism" and "ethics," Denise Richards & Her Wild Things melds the best elements from those shows and makes it possible to enjoy raunchy, outrageous fun from that era again.

Denise had her first reality show back in 2008 when she was fresh off her (second?) split with actor Charlie Sheen. Her personal life dominated the tabloids just as much as Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan back then, only she wasn't stumbling out of nightclubs and getting arrested. E! Entertainment was in their prime with reality television, having juggernauts like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Girls Next Door under their belt by the time Denise collaborated with them. Denise clearly had a lot of fun filming the show, but she opened up on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she did it largely because she needed the money. While the show was endemically very Denise with its provocative humor and honesty, it's great to see that now Denise is doing it simply because she wants to. She's obviously very financially comfortable now, owning three townhouses next to each other for reasons she can barely explain, while her husband Aaron Phypers' family lives in her other house.

Denise Richards Is Basically Rebooting Her First Reality Show

Denise Richards: It's Complicated and Denise Richards & Her Wild Things have a lot of similarities, with Denise's infamous candor being the pulse of both shows that keeps the plot percolating. They both often break the fourth wall, which has been a very welcome change happening in reality television within the past couple of years. Denise was actually one of the first to break the fourth wall with It's Complicated, with the finale of Season 1 involving her promoting that very same show. Bravo has made a habit of breaking the fourth wall by picking up cameras after a season is wrapped should a scandal break, with many of the reality stars acknowledging production and cameras. Denise doesn't really have any scandal that requires picking cameras back up these days, but she and Aaron did ask the cameras to leave so that they could have sex.

The two shows also seamlessly blend in Denise's chaotic, but relatable family. Back in the early 2000s, Keeping Up With the Kardashians was centered around tabloid fodder Kim Kardashian (obviously) with her numerous siblings and messy Hollywood past making up much of the plot of the show. Denise was able to maintain a similar formula with her shows, as well. It's Complicated wove in her unorthodox dynamic with her family, with Denise getting her recently widowed father a makeover and finding her Playboy covers under her nephew's bed while babysitting for him. Funnily enough, that's the same nephew that makes a reappearance on Denise & Her Wild Things, as he's very close with her daughters.

Denise's Family Is the Heart of the Show