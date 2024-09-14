Lights, camera, action, and Denise Richards is always ready for the camera. Actress Denise Richards has an extraordinary career in TV and film, proving herself to be a prolific actress who is capable of taking on any genre. She's played femme fatales, lovable idiots, ingénues, bad girls, Bond girls, and more.

Whether she is a supporting role or a lead actress, she always manages to impress the audience and critics alike. Since Denise Richards has such a wide array of films that she's starred in, it was only right to attempt to rank them. Here are the ten best Denise Richards performances, ranked.

11 'Tammy and the T-Rex' (1994)

Directed by Stewart Rafill

Close

This 1994 film Tammy and the T-Rex is a sci-fi creature flick featuring Denise Richards as the titular Tammy. She is a high school cheerleader whose life turns upside down when a mad scientist implants her boyfriend Michael's brain into the body of a robot dinosaur.

It's a zany plot with pretty awful reviews. It has a 43% on Rotten Tomatoes with most of the reviews commenting on how crazy the plot of the film is. At least Denise Richards plays her role in a very grounded and realistic manner.

WATCH ON HULU

10 'Love, Actually' (2003)

Directed by Richard Curtis

Love, Actually boasts such an impressive cast that Denise Richards is not typically the first person thought of when people list the cast for this movie. That makes sense since the film is comprised of nine separate storylines, but Richards shines in a very small role at the end of the film.

While her role is incredibly small, Richards has since opened up about how honored she was to be part of the film. She recently described herself as "star-struck" on set and said she even flew her mom out to join her while they filmed. Between that sweet behavior and her smiling face, she sure did earn her character's name as "the friendly one."

Love Actually Release Date September 7, 2003 Director Richard Curtis Cast Bill Nighy , Gregor Fisher , Rory MacGregor , Colin Firth , Sienna Guillory , Liam Neeson Runtime 135 minutes Main Genre Comedy

WATCH ON HULU

9 'Valentine' (2001)

Directed by Jamie Blanks

Valentine is bloody in this 2001 thriller in which female best friends are looking for love as the holiday approaches. The group of girls has been friends since middle school, but as adults they find themselves stalked by a killer in a Cupid mask, killing off the friends group one by one as Valentine's Day approaches. A Valentine's Day horror movie is a great idea made better by Richards as one of the slasher victims.

Richards is one of the girls, but she is not the Final Girl in this unique slasher flick based on a book by Tom Savage. Richards is great as one of the girls who fights for her life until she meets Cupid in the worst way possible. She has starred in several thrillers, but this is an exciting film that features Richards playing a scream queen.

Valentine Release Date February 2, 2001 Director Jamie Blanks Cast Denise Richards , David Boreanaz , Marley Shelton , Jessica Capshaw , Jessica Cauffiel , Katherine Heigl Runtime 96 Main Genre Horror Writers Tom Savage , Donna Powers , Wayne Powers , Gretchen J. Berg , Aaron Harberts Expand

RENT ON AMAZON

8 'Empire' (2002)

Directed by Franc. Reyes

Empire is a 2002 crime drama that follows John Leguizamo as a hustler from the South Bronx who works his way up through his neighborhood's crew and winds up getting into a lot more trouble than ever bargained for. This gritty crime drama was inspired by gangster movies with a Latino twist and was Franc. Reyes' debut film.



Reyes was wise to cast Denise Richards. Denise plays Trish, a chic girl who is the friend of Leguizamo's girlfriend in the film. She is a young woman with money who throws fancy parties and wears very cool outfits. She gets caught up in the dangerous drama, too, and meets an unfortunate end.

7 'The World is Not Enough' (1999)

Directed by Michael Apted

Since she was one of the hottest starlets in the 1990s, it was only reasonable that Denise Richards should star in a James Bond movie. She became an official Bond girl in 1999's The World is Not Enough with her role as Christmas Jones, a very memorable Bond girl's name.



Critics were not in love with The World is Not Enough. It is not considered a favorite James Bond film among die-hard Bond fans. Richards was torn apart by critics for playing "the least plausible nuclear physicist in the history of movies". As usual, she gives her all to the performance and makes do with a perplexing script. At the very least, she is a ton of fun to watch!

The World is Not Enough Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 17, 1999 Director Michael Apted Cast Pierce Brosnan , Sophie Marceau , Robert Carlyle , Denise Richards , Robbie Coltrane , judi dench Runtime 128 Main Genre Action

RENT ON APPLE TV

6 'Undercover Brother' (2002)

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee

Satirical blaxploitation films are so much fun to watch and tend to garner cult followings. Undercover Brother is one of those films with Eddie Griffin in the lead as the movie's action star. Denise Richards plays a character named "White She-Devil", a sexy assassin who is used as a literal weapon to distract Black men.



Denise Richards brings committed performances to zany comedies, which she did in 2002's Undercover Brother. She thoroughly enjoyed herself on set and has since said, "That was a fun movie. We had so much fun doing it. It's so camp and silly." That's another reason to love Richards - she has a great sense of humor about her work!

5 WATCH ON HULU

4 'Tail Lights Fade' (1999)

Directed by Malcolm Ingrahm