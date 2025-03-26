Denise Richards & Her Wild Things keeps getting wilder, because in the recent March 25, 2025 episode, the mother-daughter duo, Denise Richards and Sami Sheen, ended up sharing their thoughts on their “lucrative” OnlyFans pages.

Charlie Sheen and Richards’ daughter, Sami, has been a creator on the platform ever since she turned 18 back in 2022. Richards also ended up joining the platform shortly after her daughter did, and quickly realized how financially liberating it can be. During the episode, while Richards was getting ready to shoot photos for her OnlyFans with her husband, Aaron Phypers, the actress ended up sharing how her success as a creator on the platform has boosted her acting career:

“I will say that I'm in the top 1% of creators on OnlyFans, so I am very grateful. It's very empowering, especially for someone my age, that people still want to see me that way. When I joined OnlyFans, I was very concerned that I possibly could lose some jobs, but it was the opposite. I got more offers. I get roles where I'm like, the trophy wife or the sexy one.”

Her daughter, on the other hand, hasn’t necessarily found success in pursuing her modeling career by doing the same. In the same episode, Sami Sheen revealed that this one time she wanted to get “headshots” done for herself. However, as soon as agencies learn that she does OnlyFans, she has to face shame and reluctance. “It's so frustrating because it's like, that's how I pay my rent. If you'll take me seriously, I won't have to do it anymore,” she added while expressing her frustration over the fact that her experience has been opposite to that of her mom’s.

Denise Richards Isn’t the Only Creator Hailing From Hollywood To Find OnlyFans Lucrative