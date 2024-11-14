Dennis Hopper was a singular talent, given it’s so hard to compare the intensity and energy he brought as an actor to any of his contemporaries. Sure, other actors who rose to prominence in the 1960s or 1970s – like Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson – were more than capable of chewing scenery with style, but there was just something extra unstable about Hopper that proved frequently captivating. Also, that’s to say nothing of how surprisingly strong of a director he was, with perhaps his biggest success in that department being Easy Rider.

To focus on just his acting, though, the following movies showcase Dennis Hopper at his most gleefully over-the-top and unhinged. He was particularly good at playing explosive villains, but shone (and over-acted) in supporting roles and even as the occasional antihero of sorts, too. Such a ranking overlooks some of his better understated performances, of course, but if you’re after Hopper at his wildest, the following films are all must-watches.

8 'Red Rock West' (1993)

Director: John Dahl

Image via Roxie Releasing

Red Rock West is an underrated and overall pretty great neo-noir film for a few reasons, but the principal one would have to be the fact that it got Nicolas Cage and Dennis Hopper to share the screen. Two titans of over-the-top acting collide in one fairly wild – and continually gripping – movie, though neither actor pushes it to their respective limits; in fact, Cage is fairly subdued by his standards, though he still brings a good deal of energy to the whole thing.

Hopper gets to be more sinister and a little more intense, playing a hitman who Cage’s character pretended to be, taking the money that Hopper’s hitman character now wants. Red Rock West keeps things pretty focused on just a few characters, which really allows the leads here to shine, and Dennis Hopper is a big factor in the film feeling so intense. Even if he explodes more often in other movies, it’s the anticipation of a Hopper explosion that fills this movie with dread and effective suspense.

Red Rock West Director John Dahl Cast Nicolas Cage , Dennis Hopper , Lara Flynn Boyle , J.T. Walsh , Timothy Carhart , Dan Shor , Dwight Yoakam , Craig Reay Runtime 98 Minutes

Buy on Amazon

7 'Mad Dog Morgan' (1976)

Director: Philippe Mora

Close

A movie that certainly sees Dennis Hopper in (brutal) antihero mode, Mad Dog Morgan is about the bushranger of the same name; a man who became a notorious outlaw in Australia during the middle of the 19th century. While this kind of figure might be a roguish hero or a hard-edged cowboy in a more traditional Western, Mad Dog Morgan is far from a traditional Western, and for more reasons than just the fact that it’s set in the Australian outback.

It's a film that feels like it’s constantly going to fall apart entirely, with a meandering structure, ridiculously savage violence, an anarchic tone, and some truly psychedelic sequences. Hopper looks zoned out for so much of the film, but it fits the character oddly well, and whether intentionally or not, he matches the whole weird energy found in Mad Dog Morgan. Other parts of the film might well be more “over-the-top” than Hopper specifically, but he’s definitely going pretty big here in any event.

Mad Dog Morgan Release Date July 9, 1976 Director Philippe Mora Cast Dennis Hopper , Jack Thompson , David Gulpilil , Frank Thring , Michael Pate , Wallas Eaton , Bill Hunter , John Hargreaves Runtime 102 Minutes

Watch on Amazon

6 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Image via United Artists

Understandably considered one of the greatest films of all time, Apocalypse Now captures the madness and devastation of the Vietnam War – particularly the U.S. involvement in it – in a uniquely nightmarish way. Its story is technically simple, being about one man who’s tasked with assassinating a Green Beret Colonel who’s gone rogue and purportedly poses a threat to the U.S., but it’s the way this story is told, plus some of the disturbing places it goes, which makes it all interesting.

Additionally, Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now takes its time getting the central character to his target, but once he does get there in the final act, the energy and intrigue stay high, partly thanks to Dennis Hopper entering the picture. He plays an unnamed photojournalist who’s been changed somehow by the enigmatic Colonel Kurtz, and Hopper is scarily good here at playing someone who seems absolutely out of their mind. He’s a jittery, wild-eyed, and utterly mad character, and seems like someone only Hopper could’ve portrayed this well.

5 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2' (1986)

Director: Tobe Hooper

Image via Cannon Releasing

Dennis Hopper kind of plays a hero in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, but perhaps mostly comes across as a “good guy” because the antagonists are so comically sadistic. He’s out for revenge because of the events of the first (surprisingly controversial) The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, as he’s the uncle of two characters who fell victim to Leatherface and his twisted family in that first film.

Unlike The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, however, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 goes all-out with blood, gore, and dark comedy, making the more grounded first movie look like a slice-of-life drama in comparison. Hopper brings all the gusto you'd expect to such a wildly comedic – and intentionally over-the-top – horror movie, and it’s worth the price of admission alone to see Dennis Hopper get into a chainsaw fight with Leatherface near the film’s conclusion. It's just that kind of movie.