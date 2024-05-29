The Big Picture Hopper's unconventional portrayal of Ripley brings an unpredictable and dangerous edge to the character.

When one thinks of Tom Ripley, the career con artist at the center of Patricia Highsmith's series of books, they imagine a cool, calculating chameleon able to charm his way into high society by looking the part and then learning how to play it. The image Highsmith created in readers' minds has largely borne itself out in the actors who have played the character in various screen adaptations, including Matt Damon in The Talented Mr. Ripley, Alain Delon in Purple Noon, John Malkovich in Ripley's Game, and Andrew Scott in the Netflix limited series Ripley. So it was surprising, to say the least, when German director Wim Wenders chose New Hollywood wild man Dennis Hopper to play Ripley in his 1977 film The American Friend.

Loosely adapted from the third book in the series, Ripley's Game, it finds Ripley living in Hamburg, Germany, where he's involved in a scheme to drive up the price of forged art at auctions. He meets Jonathan Zimmermann (Bruno Ganz), a terminally ill picture framer, at one of these auctions, and when Ripley extends his hand, Zimmermann refuses to shake it. Never one to let go of a personal slight, Ripley schemes to recruit Zimmermann to become a paid assassin. As the story progresses and the two become further embroiled in a murder plot, one never knows whether Ripley is acting as friend or foe to Zimmermann, and it's that uncertainty that makes Hopper such an interesting choice for the role.

Dennis Hopper Was an Unconventional Choice To Play Tom Ripley

By the time Wenders got around to adapting Ripley's Game, there had only been one previous on-screen iteration of the character: Alain Delon in Purple Noon. That film, which was directed by Rene Clement and based on The Talented Mr. Ripley, was faithful to Highsmith's criminal protagonist as written (aside from casting a French actor to play an American, of course). Delon, star of such films as L'Eclisse, The Leopard, and Le Samourai, played a handsome, dead-eyed sociopath, able to worm his way into high society by perfectly mimicking the way its members looked, dressed, and acted. Taken at face value, you wouldn't suspect Ripley of being a liar, a cheat, or a killer, until it was too late. After all, how could someone so elegant be so psychotic?

In the 1970s, Hopper was as far away from anyone's perceptions of high society as you could possibly get. Having gotten his start in the James Dean films Rebel Without a Cause and Giant, Hopper became a counter-cultural icon with his directorial debut, Easy Rider. The story of two bikers (Hopper and Peter Fonda) on a cross-country journey became a touchstone for the hippie movement, and Hopper, with his long hair, shaggy mustache, and tie-dyed attire, was anointed its leader. His persona was that of a wildman, nervy and twitchy, set to explode at any moment. His off-screen antics, fueled by drug and alcohol addiction, gained him a reputation for being difficult, and his career took a downturn with the failure of his second directorial effort, the psychedelic Western The Last Movie. By the time The American Friend came along, Hopper had all but stopped acting in Hollywood films.

Dennis Hopper Brings a Daring Unpredictability to Ripley

Under normal circumstances, Hopper would be far from anyone's ideal Tom Ripley. Wenders, however, wasn't making a normal Tom Ripley film. That's established the first time we see Hopper as Ripley, clad in blue jeans and a cowboy hat, looking as though he came straight from the set of The Last Movie. He's getting out of a cab and stepping into the grimy streets of 1970s New York, where he's come to meet an art forger (played by Rebel Without a Cause director Nicholas Ray) before heading off to Hamburg. Rather than assimilating into the world of high art, he looks completely out of place in it, an American cowboy adrift in Europe. Whereas other onscreen versions of Ripley thrived through their ability to blend in with the rich and famous, Hopper sticks out like a sore thumb.

Yet it's just that outsider quality that makes Hopper's interpretation of the character so compelling. Ripley is, first and foremost, resentful about his social status, and that resentment grows whenever he's made to feel as if he doesn't belong in the upper crust. Hopper's Ripley is pegged as an outsider on sight, despite his best efforts to fit in. There's a bit of art imitating life in the performance, as Hopper, who came up at the tail end of the studio system, was often rejected by the old Hollywood elites for being uncouth, a "flower child" in what was still largely a conservative world. You can see that play out when he meets Zimmermann, who snubs Ripley in much the same way that Hopper must've been snubbed at many cocktail parties. (He didn't necessarily help his case in those days, reportedly cornering director George Cukor at one such party to tell him, "We're gonna bury you. You're finished.")

It isn't just his appearance that makes him such a fascinating Ripley. Hopper brought an unpredictability to his best performances, playful and mischievous one minute, angry and violent the next. There was a sense of danger to his screen persona, an ability to both frighten and delight viewers within the same scene, and that's exactly what he brings to Ripley. Whereas actors like Damon, Malkovich, and Scott were able to keep their rage simmering beneath a calm exterior, Hopper is boiling over with nervous energy at all times. One can't predict how he'll react from one moment to the next, especially when it comes to his relationship with Zimmermann. Even in the last scene, it's never quite clear whether he sought to destroy Zimmermann or befriend him.

Hopper Was Perfect for Wim Wenders' Vision

While Hopper's Ripley would seem out of place in more traditional Ripley adaptations, he's right at home in Wenders' vision. Whereas other screen versions tend to take place in exotic, sunny European locales, The American Friend is shot mostly on cold, darkened city streets. There's a grittiness to the visual style that's in keeping with the naturalistic aesthetic of both the New Hollywood and the New German Cinema, of which Wenders was an important figure. It makes perfect sense, then, for him to cast one of the founding fathers of the New Hollywood for his interpretation of Highsmith's book.

That's not to say Highsmith was necessarily thrilled with that. Although the author initially wasn't a fan of this rendering of her novel, she eventually came to believe that The American Friend, according to Wenders, "captured the essence of that Ripley character better than any other films." While she wouldn't live to see the more faithful Ripley interpretations (she died in 1995), it still speaks to what Wenders and Hopper accomplished in bringing her work to the screen, as unconventionally as they may have done it. For Hopper, whose career enjoyed a resurgence after he sought treatment for drug and alcohol addiction in the 1980s, the role was a welcome reminder of his ability to create and fully inhabit a character... much like Tom Ripley would.

