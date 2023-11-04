The Big Picture Easy Rider allowed Dennis Hopper to have complete creative control over his next project, The Last Movie, due to its massive success.

Shooting The Last Movie was a drug-fueled yet creatively productive experience, with rampant drug use and a harmonious and collaborative atmosphere on set.

Editing The Last Movie pushed Dennis Hopper to the brink of sanity, as he indulged in self-destructive behaviors and clashed with Universal Pictures over the final cut, leading to a disappointing theatrical release.

After its debut in 1969, Easy Rider put Dennis Hopper on the cinematic map. Co-starring, co-written, and directed by Hopper, the low-budget road film shook Hollywood to the core with its timely reflection of America's burgeoning counterculture amidst political and societal upheaval. Marking a seismic shift in the industry, Easy Rider vindicated the notion that a lucrative youth-oriented market existed despite the studio system's insistence on committing to the dominant formula of Hollywood's Golden Age. As detailed by Esquire, in response to Easy Rider's success, Universal Pictures agreed to finance Hopper's next directorial effort. The decision would ultimately prove a risky venture that led to a raucous shoot in rural Peru, a fraught period of post-production that pushed the erratic young artist to the brink, and a disappointing reception among studio brass that effectively replaced Hopper's status as a creative genius with that of a Hollywood pariah.

What Is 'The Last Movie' About?

Less a coherent narrative than it is an exercise in experimental filmmaking, The Last Movie chronicles the production and aftermath of a Western film production in a remote Peruvian village. Staying behind in the high-altitude location after the Hollywood crew has vacated, disenchanted stuntman Kansas (Dennis Hopper) spends his aimless days courting a young woman (Stella Garcia) and partying with American expats. Things take a turn for the surreal, however, as the local villagers take inspiration from the recent production and, along with Kansas' influence, stage their own using the Western-themed sets left behind. Crafting makeshift cameras, boom mics, and cranes out of sticks, they crudely mimic the filmmaking process and blur the line between fantasy and reality. Non-linear and impressionistic, Hopper's sophomore film as director is as befuddling as it is aesthetically ambitious, and his unorthodox approach to storytelling resulted in a raucous on-location shoot and post-production period that seemingly pushed him and his collaborators to the brink.

Dennis Hopper Was Given Complete Creative Control Over 'The Last Movie'

Grossing a massive $60 million on a shoestring budget, Easy Rider took Dennis Hopper to the forefront of Hollywood's evolving studio system, earning him the luxury of having final cut on his next project. Dubbed "the first American art film" by the young filmmaker, he reportedly originated the idea for The Last Movie during a wrap party for 1965's The Sons of Katie Elder. "Hey man, I just had the best idea for a movie," Hopper told fellow actor Michael Anderson, per Esquire. "It's about making movies and the effect it has on people, and what they do when a movie company leaves the town." Collaborating with screenwriter Stewart Stern, Hopper drafted a lengthy outline about an American stuntman who abandons his Hollywood career for a flourishing existence in rural South America.

While The Last Movie initially failed to materialize over creative differences, the success of Easy Rider encouraged Universal Pictures to back The Last Movie. Deciding to play the lead role himself, Hopper received full creative control over the film provided he made the film for $850,000 to $1 million, and he further agreed to a salary of $500 per week in exchange for fifty percent of the film's profits. After settling on remote, high-altitude locations in the Peruvian Andes, Hopper and his cast and crew set out to shoot The Last Movie in the winter of 1970. But even before cameras rolled, the ragtag team of collaborators knew they'd have a rowdy road ahead alongside their hard-edged, unpredictable director.

What Was the Production of 'The Last Movie' Like?

As the driving counterculture force behind Easy Rider, Dennis Hopper fostered a like-mindedly raucous environment for The Last Movie. Even before arriving in rural Peru, the film's cast and crew were getting themselves into trouble immediately after taking off from LAX. "Ten minutes in the air and the cabin is a fog of marijuana smoke," actor Henry Jaglom remembers. After narrowly avoiding authorities upon landing, Hopper and his colleagues arrived in the village of Cinchero seated at 12,400 feet. Though plagued by altitude sickness, many of the cast and crew wouldn't let the thin air deter them from a good time. Writing for Life (per Esquire), Brad Darrach remembers, "By 10 p.m., almost 30 members of the company were sniffing coke or had turned on with grass, acid, or speed. By midnight, much of the cast had drifted off to bed by twos and threes. At 2 a.m., I was wakened by screams. A young actress had taken LSD and was ‘having a bummer.’" Unsurprisingly, the immediate and rampant drug use led to some wild instances including "whipping parties" and a man nearly dying after ingesting peyote.

Despite the wild antics happening behind the scenes, however, principal photography on The Last Movie was relatively harmonious and collaborative. As the film's fearless leader, Hopper earned the respect and trust of his co-workers, allowing their creative instincts to flourish within the production's avant-garde approach to storytelling. Using his screenplay as a general outline, Hopper encouraged improvisation among fellow actors in pursuit of spontaneity and authenticity. "If you can't create in the moment, you're not creating," said the filmmaker. "I’m not afraid to start work with an empty head." But while production trudged along and the film's metafictional nature evolved, life began imitating art as the Hollywood cast and crew. Of Hopper, Kris Kristofferson remembers, "He did what he was filming. He was filming the corruption of a little town by the movie people—and I mean they ruined this town. I think he got a priest defrocked." By Spring 1970, photography on The Last Movie wrapped, and Hopper traveled to Taos, New Mexico to begin the grueling task of editing roughly 40 hours of footage.

What Happened to Dennis Hopper While Making 'The Last Movie'?

Confining himself to a 22-room house dubbed "The Mud Palace," Dennis Hopper went to work cutting and shaping The Last Movie, a lengthy and arduous process that would prove nearly impossible. Over the course of several months, his creative endeavor became heavily intertwined with the turmoil of his personal life. Amid a volatile and brief marriage to Michelle Phillips that lasted only eight days, Hopper indulged in all manner of self-destructive vices including alcohol, drugs, and firearms as he strove to derive some semblance of profound meaning out of his latest film. According to filmmaker Lawrence Schiller, Hopper was "living the life of his character out of Easy Rider" and was "stoned all the time, carrying around an AK-47." After a particularly tense work-in-progress screening, Hopper reacted to the audience's perceived lack of interest in his film by firing a round into the ceiling of the Mud Palace's kitchen.

In Hollywood, the brass at Universal Pictures, slowly but surely gathering bits of concerning information about Hopper and his new film, became anxious over their investment in the filmmaker. As time dragged on and the manic creative energy at the Mud Palace became more erratic, Hopper allowed for editorial assistance from directors Nicholas Ray and Alejandro Jodorowsky, the latter of whom has become a hotly debated figure in terms of his contribution to the final film. But in June 1971, after taking more than a year to edit 40 hours of footage into a two-hour film, the film's cut was finalized and screened for Universal. Hoping that he'd crafted a cinematic masterpiece on par with or better than Easy Rider, Hopper would hardly receive the enthusiastic response he craved.

Universal Pictures Didn't Want to Release 'The Last Movie' Theatrically

"I'll never understand this younger generation," said MCU founder Jules Stein after watching The Last Movie. According to Esquire, the audience sat in stunned silence as the film screened, and after the lights came up, a projectionist reportedly quipped that the film would mark the end of Hopper's career. After requesting that the film be recut, which Hopper refused to do, Universal declined to give The Last Movie a wide theatrical release. Deciding to promote the film himself, Hopper took it to the Venice Film Festival. "It’s a test for me and it’s a test for the audience, to see if there’s an audience out there," he said. Outside of Venice, per contractual obligations, The Last Movie would only screen in theaters of Hopper's choosing in New York and Los Angeles.

Despite reportedly setting a single-day record for ticket sales at New York's RKO Theater, and one final screening in Los Angeles the following month, The Last Movie quickly faded into obscurity as Universal distanced itself from the confounding film. For Hopper, the fallout was fast and furious as he went from being the talk of tinseltown to a laughingstock. He told the LA Times in 1989, "With The Last Movie, I was the first American to win the Venice Film Festival, but I didn't work again for 10 years." The remainder of the 1970s was a difficult period for the actor and filmmaker, and he wouldn't be in the company of A-listers again until Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now. His emergence from Hollywood exile extended into the '80s with an iconic turn as the maniacal Frank Booth in David Lynch's Blue Velvet and an Oscar-nominated performance in Hoosiers, and the '90s saw him act in high-profile films like Speed and Waterworld. The Last Movie may have significantly derailed his career trajectory after Easy Rider, but the ambition Hopper fearlessly employed to push the boundaries of American cinema serves as a stark reminder of his singular vision and conviction as an artist.

