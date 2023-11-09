Dennis Quaid has been charming audiences for decades with his memorable leading roles in box office hits like The Parent Trap and The Rookie. Still active today, Quaid recently joined the Paramount+ Western series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo and Donald Sutherland. Born in Huston, Texas, Quaid dropped out of college to pursue a career in acting and made his film debut in the 1975 film Crazy Mama starring Cloris Leachman.

Quaid initially gained recognition for his roles in Breaking Away and The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia, but his performance in The Right Stuff solidified him as a promising male lead. The actor has starred in multiple modern classics, and fans on IMDb love rating their favorite Dennis Quaid movies, with some earning high marks on the popular database.

10 'Playing By Heart' (1998)

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Image via Miramax

In Los Angeles, California, several individuals are caught up in their own romantic situations, including an elderly married couple (Sean Connery, Gena Rowlands) who are renewing their vows and an aspiring actress (Angelina Jolie) pursuing a shy young man (Ryan Phillippe). While the characters are strangers to one another, each of their stories brings them together through the unexplainable power of love.

Playing By Heart is a romantic dramedy that features an ensemble cast that also includes Gillian Anderson, Jon Stewart, Ellen Burstyn, and Patricia Clarkson. Quaid steps away from his typical good guy characters and takes on the role of Hugh, an unhappily married man who enjoys flirting with other women at bars and telling them various lies to earn their sympathy. Despite mixed reviews, Playing By Heart is a touching film and gives a rather authentic view into the world of modern romance.

Watch on Amazon Prime

9 'Savior' (1998)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Image via Lionsgate

After his family is killed in a terrorist attack in Paris, military specialist Joshua Rose joins the Foreign Legion and becomes a mercenary known as "Guy." While fighting with local troops, he witnesses the horrors and brutality against innocent people, and when he encounters Vera (Natasa Ninkovic), a young woman who is to be executed, he rediscovers his humanity and fights to save her.

Directed by Ivana Stevens and Peter Antonijevic, the intense and riveting Savior is inspired by true events surrounding the 1990s ethnic conflicts between Serbia and surrounding states. Savior received three out of four stars from Roger Ebert, who noted the film's "Brutally honest" and vital message of how prejudice and discrimination can often be misconstrued as acts of patriotism.

Watch on Amazon Prime

8 'The Express: The Ernie Davis Story' (2008)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Image via Universal Pictures

In the 1940s, Ernie Davis (Rob Brown) is a young Black man living in poverty who overcomes incredible obstacles to join the football team at Syracuse University. With the help of his coach, Ben Schwartzwalder, he establishes himself as one of the team's best players, breaking down racial barriers and changing college football forever. Quaid stars in the film as Davis' coach, Schwartzwalder, who sees beyond Davis' skin color and helps him find his true potential as both an all-star athlete and a trailblazer.

The Express: The Ernie Davis Story is based on the inspirational true story of Davis, the first Black football player to win the Heisman Trophy in 1961. The movie earned a majority of positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's approach and Quaid's performance as Schwartzwalder. The Ernie Davis Story might not be among the best sports movies of the 21st century, but it remains a solid and heartfelt film for fans of crowd-pleasing stories.

Watch on Amazon Prime

7 'A Dog's Purpose' (2017)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

When a dog (Josh Gad) develops an unbreakable bond with a young boy, Ethan, he is reincarnated over several decades and teaches each of its owners about love, kindness, and compassion. Even though each life is any dog's dream, he never forgets about Ethan, who is now grown and runs his own farm, eventually finding his way back to his best friend.

The comedy-drama A Dog's Purpose is an adaptation of the 2010 book directed by Lasse Hallström, best known for The Cider House Rules and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. During an interview with Reader's Digest, Quaid compared the movie to Disney's film, Old Yeller, "Minus the sad ending," and believes A Dog's Purpose is destined to become another canine classic in the years to come. Here's hoping, Dennis.

A Dog's Purpose Release Date January 19, 2017 Director Lasse Hallström Cast Britt Robertson, Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton, Josh Gad, K.J. Apa, Logan Miller Rating PG Runtime 120

Watch on Amazon Prime

6 'Far From Heaven' (2002)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Image via Focus Features

Set in 1957, Cathy Whitaker (Julianne Moore) and her husband, Frank, are a wealthy suburban couple who appear to be a traditional American family. When she discovers that Frank has secretly been seeing men, Cathy realizes their life is anything but perfect. As Cathy tries to keep her marriage together, she crosses into scandalous territory when she starts spending time with a young Black man and gardener, Raymond (Dennis Haysbert).

Far From Heaven is a period drama that boldly explores social views on race, sexual orientation, and gender roles in America during the 1950s. The movie serves as an homage to Douglas Sirk's classic films such as Imitation of Life, Written on the Wind, and the Rock Hudson classic All That Heaven Allows. Much like Sirk's work, Far From Heaven doesn't attempt to sugarcoat the harsh realities and strenuous obstacles that many were faced with at the time.

Far From Heaven Release Date September 2, 2002 Director Todd Haynes Cast Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid, Dennis Haysbert, Patricia Clarkson, Viola Davis, James Rebhorn Rating PG-13 Runtime 107

Watch on Amazon Prime

5 'Frequency' (2000)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Image via New Line Cinema

When New York City detective John Sullivan (Jim Caviezel) was six years old, his father, Frank, was killed in an explosion. On the anniversary of his father's tragic death, he has a conversation with a stranger over an old radio, and after a while, he realizes that he's talking to his father on the day of his death in 1969.

Frequency centers around the age-old idea of altering the past and reveals the dire consequences that are to follow. The movie received generally favorable reviews from critics and outlets, with praise going to Quaid and Caviezel's performance. An underrated sci-fi movie of the 2000s, Frequency is intriguing, remarkably clever, and surprisingly suspenseful, resulting in a fascinating film that deserves more attention.

Frequency Release Date April 28, 2000 Director Gregory Hoblit Cast Dennis Quaid, James Caviezel, Shawn Doyle, Elizabeth Mitchell, Andre Braugher, Noah Emmerich Rating PG-13 Runtime 118

Watch on Max

4 'A Dog's Journey' (2019)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Image via Universal Pictures

Bailey (Josh Gad) is living his best life with his owner, Ethan, and his family, developing a strong connection with Ethan's young granddaughter, CJ. When CJ's mother, Gloria (Betty Gilpin), takes her away, Bailey is devastated by her unexpected absence; as he prepares to leave this life to start another, he vows to find CJ and protect her at any cost.

A Dog's Journey is a sequel to A Dog's Purpose and an adaptation of Cameron's 2012 book by the same title. Despite a low performance at the box office, A Dog's Journey is a fitting, bittersweet continuation of Ethan and Bailey's incredible story featuring one of Quaid's most wholesome performances. Sad movies about dogs will always make audiences cry, but A Dog's Journey offers more than just sentimental antics; it's a sweet and rewarding family movie with plenty of heart.

Watch on Amazon Prime

3 'Traffic' (2000)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Image via Focus Features

In San Diego, a major DEA investigation leads to the arrest of a drug lord, Carl Ayala (Steven Bauer), who discovers one of his dealers (Miguel Ferrer) betrayed him in exchange for immunity. As Ayala tries to find a way to stop his case from going to trial, he learns that the dealer is just a small cog in a much bigger plan involving his trusted associate, Arnie (Quaid), who is secretly working as an informant for the FBI.

Steven Soderbergh's criminal drama Traffic showcases several perspectives in the world of illegal drug trade, ranging from traffickers, users, and law enforcement. Quaid co-stars as Ayala's back-stabbing partner in crime, Artie, alongside an array of all-stars, including Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Benicio del Toro, and James Brolin. Traffic received several Academy Award nominations and won four, including Best Screenplay, Best Director for Soderbergh, and Best Supporting Actor.

traffic Release Date March 23, 2000 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast Benicio Del Toro, Jacob Vargas, Andrew Chavez, Michael Saucedo, Tomas Milian, Jose Yenque Rating R Runtime 147

Watch on Amazon Prime

2 'Breaking Away' (1979)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Image via 20th Century Studios

Recent high school graduates Dave (Dennis Christopher), Cyril (Daniel Stern), Moocher (Jackie Earle Haley), and Mike (Quaid) are spending their final summer in Bloomington, Indiana, figuring out what they want to do with their lives. Unlike his friends, Dave is obsessed with the Italian scene of competitive bike racing, and when he wins a Masi bike, his friends convince him to enter Indiana University's famous Little 500 bike race.

Breaking Away is an inspirational coming-of-age movie named one of the all-time best sports movies by the AFI. Filmed on location in Bloomington, Indiana, Breaking Away was a pivotal role for Quaid, who delivered a charming performance that caught the attention of critics and audiences. The light-hearted comedy earned several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director and won for Best Original Screenplay.

Watch on Amazon Prime

1 'The Right Stuff' (1983)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Image via Warner Bros.

After Russia successfully launches a satellite, the U.S. government pressures NASA to beat Russia in the Space Race and become the first country to send a human into space. Following extensive testing, seven astronauts - John Glenn (Ed Harris), Alan Shepard (Scott Glenn), Donald Slayton (Scott Paulin), Gus Grissom (Fred Ward), Gordon Cooper (Quaid), and Scott Carpenter (Charles Frank) - are selected for the first human spaceflight, Project Mercury.

The Right Stuff is a historical drama about the Mercury Seven crew, who participated in several successful space missions and essentially established the image of the American astronaut. While the movie was a flop at the box office, it earned positive reviews from critics and is now widely considered among the best movies about the space race. The Right Stuff earned eight Academy Award nominations and won four, including Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

The Right Stuff Release Date October 20, 1983 Director Philip Kaufman Cast Sam Shepard, Scott Glenn, Ed Harris, Dennis Quaid, Fred Ward, Barbara Hershey Rating PG Runtime 193

Watch on Amazon Prime

NEXT: The 10 Best Jack Quaid Movies & TV Shows, According to Rotten Tomatoes