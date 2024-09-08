Although the “New Hollywood” era that emerged in the 1970s changed many aspects of the American cinematic landscape, one of the most interesting trends was the rise of the inspirational sports genre, a style of filmmaking that had been surprisingly dormant in the previous decades. Hits like Rocky proved that there was an audience for serious films about newly introduced heroes, but comedies like Bad News Bears and Sling Shot proved that sports stories could be uplifting and hilarious at the same time. Breaking Away is often cited as the best sports film of the 1970s because it is simultaneously a window into an underrepresented competition and a terrific coming-of-age story. Although the film featured many future stars in their breakout roles, Breaking Away is best remembered for the scene-stealing performance from Dennis Quaid.

Breaking Away was showered with love by both audiences and members of the Academy Awards from the moment that it premiered in 1979. Despite going up against heavy competition from the war epic Apocalypse Now, the semi-biographical musical All That Jazz, the classic strike movie Norma Rae, and the powerful divorce drama Kramer vs. Kramer, Breaking Away still received five Academy Award nominations, including a Best Picture nod and a win for screenwriter Steve Tesich. Despite the clear affection that the Academy had for Breaking Away, none of its actors ended up getting recognized for their work on the film. While perhaps it may be difficult to single out just one performer in an ensemble that is so well cast, Quaid deserved an Oscar nomination for what is perhaps the best performance of his entire career.

What Is ‘Breaking Away’ About?

Image Via 20th Century-Fox

Set in the university town of Bloomington, Indiana, Breaking Away explores a group of recent high school graduates who are trying to find their place in the world. Mike (Quaid), Dave (Dennis Christopher), Cyril (Daniel Stern), and Moocher (Jackie Earl Haley) were all relatively popular and well-respected while they were in high school, but find it increasingly difficult to find work in the immediate aftermath; given the financial concerns involved, the notion of actually going to college feels like an impossibility. However, things begin to change when Dave introduces his friends to the sport of competitive bike racing, as he is a deep admirer of everything related to Italian culture. Despite not being entirely sure if he is well-suited to this laborious task (which most residents of Bloomington have little respect for), Mike decides to devote himself to becoming a master of the sport.

Although Breaking Away is stacked with great performances, Quaid immediately pops off the screen with his nuanced depiction of Mike. While the other young heroes have never really had much experience in any sort of athletic competition, Mike was a former football star who has seen the highs and lows that come with being involved in a high-stakes sport. Mike understands that despite devoting what felt like his entire life to sports while he was in high school, the game hasn’t done much for him in the year since he graduated. Nonetheless, Mike sees cycling as an opportunity to both redeem himself and grow closer to his friends. It's a remarkably sensitive performance that underscores the importance of male friendship. Breaking Away is certainly a film about competition, but the main characters are genuinely interested in helping each other succeed, rather than breaking down into petty disputes over whose time is the best.

‘Breaking Away’ Is About More Than Just Sports

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Quaid has always been an actor noted for his impressive physicality, and Breaking Away gave him more than enough of an opportunity to show the merits of investing in the stunts of a role. Considering that there are relatively few films about cycling, it was even more interesting for audiences to get swept up in the story because of its informative value. That being said, the cycling is just one of the many reasons that Breaking Away is a great movie. The film appealed to a feeling of dissatisfaction and disillusionment that many young people felt at the end of the 1970s in the aftermath of the scandals of the Nixon administration,the failure of the Vietnam conflict, and the war on drugs. Mike is forced to isolate one positive thing in his life and devotes himself to it entirely.

Quaid gives a versatile performance that shows why he has been a permanent fixture in both comedies and dramas for decades since Breaking Away was released. Considering that Breaking Away is about a group of lifelong friends who know each other a little too well, there was always going to be some good-natured humor between them. Nonetheless, Quaid is still able to pull off the more serious moments, particularly when Mike has to defend Cyril from the bully Rod (Hart Bochner), who threatens to beat him up. As much as Mike is seen as a leader amongst his friends, he is also facing pressures at home; a moment of interaction between Mike and his older brother Roy (Josh Ashton) indicates that he is also dealing with his own insecurities. It’s these types of moments that show why Quaid was particularly worthy of receiving an Oscar nomination, even if his co-stars were also delivering impressive work.

How Has Dennis Quaid Never Received an Oscar Nomination?

Close

Quaid is on a list of universally beloved actors who have never received an Oscar nomination, alongside stars like Ewan McGregor, John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, David Oyelowo, and Isabella Rossellini. While this may be in part due to the type of films that he’s starred in, many of which have flown past the Oscars’ radar, it would be hard to argue that classics like The Big Easy, The Parent Trap, The Right Stuff, and Far From Heaven haven’t stood the test of time. While it's unlikely that Quaid will receive any serious wards buzz for his cirrent role in the biopic Reagan, Breaking Away is the film that arguably announced him as one of the most promising young actors of his generation.

Breaking Away Release Date July 20, 1979 Director Peter Yates Cast Daniel Stern , Dennis Christopher , Dennis Quaid Jackie Earle Haley , Barbara Barrie , Paul Dooley , Robyn Douglass , Hart Bochner Runtime 100 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Steve Tesich Expand

Breaking Away is available to rent on Amazon in the United States.

Rent on Amazon