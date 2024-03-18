The Big Picture The Long Game adapts the inspirational golf novel Mustang Miracle based on the true story of five Mexican-American caddies in 1950s Texas.

The film highlights themes of persistence, overcoming adversity, and breaking down racial barriers in sports.

The Long Game follows golf movies like Caddyshack, Tin Cup, and The Legend of Bagger Vance that blend drama, humor, and sports tension effectively.

The Long Game, the inspirational golfing drama starring Jay Hernandez and Dennis Quaid, is heading to theatres next month and Collider is pleased to bring our readers an exclusive first look at the poster for the film. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, where it won the Narrative Spotlight Audience Award, and will be released in theaters nationwide on April 12, 2024.

Directed by Julio Quintana (The Vessel), the movie adapts the story of Mustang Miracle, an inspirational and moving golf novel from 2010, based on real-life events and follows the inspirational story of five Mexican caddies who worked at an exclusive golf club in 1950s Texas. Alongside Hernandez and Quaid, the movie also sees Cheech Marin take on the role of Pollo, Julian Works portrays Joe Trevino, and Jaina Lee Ortiz stars as Lucy Pena.

Mustang Miracle tells the inspiring story of the San Felipe High School Mustangs, a golf team that won the Texas state championship in 1957. Their victory stands out because it happened at a time when steep racial and economic obstacles were commonplace. At the heart of the team were young Mexican-American caddies whose fervent passion for golf drove them to achieve excellence in the sport, despite facing formidable obstacles such as scarce resources and widespread societal discrimination. The original novel was written by Humberto G. Garcia, an author from San Antonio with roots in Del Rio. It highlights themes of persistence, overcoming adversity, and breaking down racial barriers.

What Are the Best Golf Movies?

A more slow-burn, disciplined, and individual sport, golfing movies have always been a popular outlet for filmmakers as they allow a blend of drama, comedy, and the inherent tension of sports to tell captivating stories. Films like Caddyshack mix raucous and absurd humor with the sport's often-perceived snobby culture — a notable theme in The Long Game — becoming a classic with its quirky characters and memorable lines. Tin Cup, on the other hand, combines romance and a down-on-his-luck golfer's (played by Kevin Costner) journey to the U.S. Open, offering both heart and humor. The Legend of Bagger Vance (starring Will Smith) takes a more mystical approach, delving into the spiritual connection between a golfer and his caddie. And of course, there's always Happy Gilmore, in which you can witness Adam Sandler scream at a ball for refusing to go into a hole.

The Long Game will open in theatres on April 12. See our exclusive poster above and watch the trailer below.