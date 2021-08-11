The first trailer for A Journal for Jordan, the romantic drama directed by Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington (Fences) and starring Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) has been released. There is no denying that the trailer gives us a glimpse into a heartfelt story of love and loss that can be made all the more impactful by the fact that it is based on real-life events.

The story follows 1st Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), who meets a woman, Dana Canedy, played by Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne), and the two fall in love, marry and have a son. It is for their son Jordan that while away on duty in Iraq, King writes a journal intended to show his love and give helpful advice on how to grow up happy in spite of having lost his father.

This story is based on a New York Times article published back in 2007 and written by Dana Canedy titled "From Father to Son, Last Words to Live By" and her subsequent best-selling book A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor. The book was adapted for the screen by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams (Mudbound). This will be Washington's fourth film as director, after 2002's Antwone Fisher, 2007's The Great Debaters, and 2016's Fences.

“Real love means you have to sacrifice” is one of the lines that stands out in the trailer by how well it seems to encapsulate the essence of the plot. You’ll be able to watch this tale of love and sacrifice in theatres during the Christmas season.

A Journal for Jordan will be coming to theaters this December. Check out the trailer below:

