Denzel Washington, one of the most acclaimed and celebrated actors of our time, had an interesting path to his first directorial feature, Antwone Fisher. The 2003 drama has a fascinating "from script to screen" journey, as it was based on the autobiography Finding Fish: A Memoir, the moving story of a man struggling to find his place in the world. But how did this story reach studio producer Todd Black, and eventually, Denzel Washington?

Antwone Fisher Had an Incredibly Difficult Upbringing

The real-life Antwone Fisher had humble beginnings, as he espouses in his book. He was born in a correctional facility merely a few months after his father was killed by one of his ex-girlfriends. Antwone had been given to a foster home where he experienced several instances of abuse, while ironically going through racial discrimination from a Black family. Determined to live on the streets rather than face one more moment of hell from his foster family, Fisher became homeless for a while. He eventually wanted to find a sense of meaning in his life and enlisted in the United States Navy. With his past continually troubling him, he would become erratically violent when triggered.

His unruly behavior leads him to the office of Psychiatrist Lt. Commander Williams, the real-life equivalent of Dr. Jerome Davenport, played by Denzel Washington in the film. As they discuss his traumatic past, Williams and Fisher develop a father-son bond. This becomes essential to Antwone's personal growth, as he now has a father-figure that he can turn to regarding his problems. Fisher was released from the Navy in 1989, kicking off his journey of self-discovery. While he did find out who his true parents were, Antwone still maintained a close dynamic with Williams. In his memoir, Fisher writes that since the US Navy didn't authorize Williams to have this unconventional sort of therapy where the two would grow this close, they would meet "unofficially and sporadically – for walks, coffee, or in the bleachers at a local ball field." Fisher spent three years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons after his release, and eventually ended up working as a security guard at the Sony Pictures Studio.

Denzel Washington Was Moved by Antwone Fisher’s Story

Antwone Fisher decided to enroll in a screenwriting class sponsored by the Los Angeles Church, where he eventually came up with a script detailing his life story. His tale spread like wildfire through the studio lot, later charming producer Todd Black. After several drafts, the script was sold to 20th Century Fox. One of the main conditions of greenlighting its production was that it needed to have Denzel Washington as the star. Washington acknowledged that the story moved him, and not only agreed to be one of its main stars, but also wanted to have the film as his first directorial feature. Denzel saw something personal about the story, noting that "It's a performance kind of film. It doesn't rely on high technology or anything like that. It just felt like the right thing to do". Meeting Antwone in person was just the icing on the cake, with his bravery and soft-spoken nature enrapturing Washington.

Aside from being a first-time director, Washington also shared the screen with a first-time actor in Derek Luke. Luke, who was working at the Sony gift shop at that time, was recommended by Antwone Fisher himself to try out for the part. Perhaps Fisher saw his younger self in the newcomer, and wanted to give him an opportunity of a lifetime. One day, Luke arrived at the studio unannounced, unexpected, and uninvited.... except he was literally at the wrong place at the wrong time. The audition was going to take place on another day. When he eventually got the right date and time, he apparently made the right impression. After years of production delays, Antwone Fisher cast him in the lead role, with Washington himself noting that it simply belonged to him. And the rest, as they say, is history.

'Antwone Fisher' Was Perfect for Denzel Washington's Directorial Debut

Despite being Denzel Washington's first time in the director's chair, there is a certain sensitivity in the approach of Antwone Fisher. As an actor, Washington's mark has always been dependent on his emotional spirit, whether he was portraying a heroic protagonist, or a ruthless action star. This seeps through every crevice of the picture as it deals with the heavy nature of loss, abuse, and the never-ending journey of identity. Rather than just being performative in its attempts to draw feelings out of the viewers, it makes use of the soul inherent to its narrative. The famed critic Roger Ebert even mentioned how he rarely cries at movies, but "tears welled up in my eyes both times I saw the film."

The opening dream sequence succinctly presents the spirit of the film, both stylistically and emotionally. A young Antwone is welcomed into a barn, where a banquet is being prepared in his honor. As he enters, he sees a lot of people enthusiastically waiting for his next move. A plate of thick pancakes is dropped in front of him as he sits down, but the audience realizes that it's just a dream. He wakes up, sweaty, agitated, and in a state of panic. As the film concludes, the viewers realize the significance of the pancakes, referring to the only good days that he had in his life. The images and narratives formed in his sleep reveal his true desire, and that is, to merely have more good days than bad ones. It is a perfect encapsulation of the message Antwone Fisher wants to send, and it was beautifully accomplished by a first-time filmmaker, Denzel Washington.

