Denzel Washington earned widespread acclaim for his colorful supporting performance in director Ridley Scott's Gladiator II. Headlined by Paul Mescal, the swords-and-sandals epic featured Washington as a Shakespearean villain, bent on usurping power with his political machinations. Gladiator II also turned out to be his highest-grossing hit, both domestically and worldwide. The movie has grossed over $170 million in stateside theaters, and around $455 million globally, putting it around $10 million shy of the original Gladiator film. Also directed by Scott, the original Gladiator starred Russell Crowe in the lead role, but didn't involve Washington.

Scott and Washington first worked together on American Gangster, which grossed over $260 million worldwide. It was Washington's highest-grossing for a number of years, until it was overtaken by Gladiator II. The film's success has also pushed Washington up a few spots on the all-time list of the highest-grossing actors at the domestic box office. The two-time Oscar-winner is now ranked 40; the cumulative domestic total of his movies stands at $2.729 billion. To get here, Washington overtook some of the most recognizable movie stars of all time. Just behind him are Mark Wahlberg ($2.720 billion) and Leonardo DiCaprio ($2.715 billion), while Jack Black ($2.782) and Ben Stiller ($2.797) occupy the two spots ahead of him.

During the course of Gladiator II's theatrical run, Washington's career box office haul also raced past that of Robert De Niro ($2.635 billion), Daniel Radcliffe ($2.634 billion), and Brad Pitt ($2.626 billion). Gladiator II is the seventh film of Washington's career to have passed the coveted $100 million milestone domestically, following in the footsteps of American Gangster ($130 million), Safe House ($126 million), Remember the Titans ($115 million), The Equalizer 2 ($102 million), The Equalizer ($101 million), and The Pelican Brief ($100 million).

Could Washington Score Another Oscar Nod for 'Gladiator II'?