The Big Picture Denzel Washington seamlessly balances both commercial and prestigious roles in his filmography.

Crimson Tide marked Washington's shift towards action-oriented filmmaking and was the start of his creative partnership with Tony Scott.

Washington and Scott's collaboration in Crimson Tide set the stage for a successful partnership, highlighting Washington's action star power.

The key difference between a good actor and a good movie star is that the actor succeeds by perfectly fitting into their role, and the movie star succeeds by standing out among everything else on screen. Occasionally, there is a performer who does both seamlessly, and Denzel Washington is one of those figures. Washington, a now two-time Oscar winner (in a just world, it should have been at least four times if we consider Malcolm X and The Tragedy of Macbeth), is among the greatest to ever grace the screen, and his particular strength comes in the way he manages a balance between the commercial and the prestige throughout his filmography.

Washington's earliest acclaimed film roles were in dramatic films, but in 1995, he teamed up with Tony Scott for the submarine-set thriller Crimson Tide, and this collaboration would catapult Washington into a new tier of stardom. Coming off the success of two majorly successful legal dramas, The Pelican Brief and Philadelphia, Crimson Tide was his third movie to cross 100 million at the worldwide box office, all in a row. This one would establish a multi-film partnership with Scott that made Washington an action star, and remains the greatest submarine movie since The Hunt for Red October.

Crimson Tide On a U.S. nuclear missile sub, a young First Officer stages a mutiny to prevent his trigger happy Captain from launching his missiles before confirming his orders to do so. Release Date May 12, 1995 Director Tony Scott Cast Denzel Washington , Gene Hackman , Matt Craven , George Dzundza , Viggo Mortensen , James Gandolfini Runtime 116 Main Genre Action Writers Michael Schiffer , Richard P. Henrick

What Is 'Crimson Tide' About?

Close

Crimson Tide follows Gene Hackman as Captain Frank Ramsey, the commanding officer, and Denzel Washington as Ron Hunter, the second-in-command of the U.S.S. Alabama, a nuclear submarine. The two men must devise a strategy to manage a situation that arises after radio communication breaks down, leaving them to interpret an incomplete message that may imply an impending nuclear strike from Russia.

Hackman's older, more conservative character is ready to face the situation guns blazing, while Washington's urges caution, noting that they may be firing without cause. Ramsey believes the stakes are too high to not take initiative, while Hunter argues that an unprompted attack would yield a nuclear war that might otherwise be entirely avoided, costing billions of lives. Tensions rise until Hunter engages in a mutiny to overtake control of the Alabama and avoid what he believes is an unnecessary, unprovoked strike against Russia.

Hunter is joined by many crew members, but a trigger-happy party that includes James Gandolfini, reuniting with Scott after True Romance, convinces Hunter's friend and colleague, played by Viggo Mortensen, to take control back and move ahead with the attack. The results are a long, tense standoff between the two parties.

1:58 Related The Brutal True Crime Story Behind Denzel Washington’s ‘American Gangster’ 'American Gangster' tells the story of a Harlem drug lord who conquered New York with the help of the U.S. Army.

Crimson Tide capitalizes on the tension inherent to a film set within the tight hull of a submarine with a story that constantly pits the main players against each other in a battle that is as much about mental and philosophical fortitude as it is about physical strength. The efforts of Ramsey and Hunter require them to convince the crew to rally behind their respective causes, as each of the two men fears the devastating consequences if the other is proven wrong.

The film manages to make thrilling action out of scenes that are mostly people just talking to each other. Guns are pulled on occasion, but Crimson Tide never erupts into an outright shootout. It is instead a battle of ideology, a generational and philosophical divide pressurized in the most intense way. The stakes could not be higher than potential nuclear war, making every move feel as though a finger is on the trigger of a world-ending device. Washington and Hackman are both up to the task of selling that suspense, as the two go head-to-head in shouting matches that are more ferocious and captivating than just about any combat sequence.

'Crimson Tide' Served as a Turning Point for Denzel Washington

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While Washington had not yet been established as an action star, and he was only just beginning to become a box office sensation after a few years of consistent critical praise, Crimson Tide was a major shift toward more commercial, action-oriented filmmaking. As with Tom Cruise in The Firm and Will Smith in Enemy of the State (also a Tony Scott film), Gene Hackman fits into a mentorship role as a proverbial passing of the torch to a younger actor.

The film would also be the first of five that Washington made with Scott as the director. Following Crimson Tide, they would go on to make Man on Fire, Déjà Vu, a remake of The Taking of Pelham 123, and Unstoppable. The last film they made together was, unfortunately, also Scott's last directorial effort in general, as he tragically took his own life two years later. Washington said of Scott, "He had a tremendous passion for life and for the art of filmmaking and was able to share this passion with all of us through his cinematic brilliance."

Scott saw Washington's incredible presence and knew it was something that would serve his snappy, striking, fast-paced style. The partnership elevated Scott's films while also allowing Washington to stretch some acting muscles that his less commercial work shied away from. While Washington is now well regarded as a badass from his work in The Equalizer series, helmed by Antoine Fuqua, with whom Washington also has a long-standing creative partnership, Scott was the first filmmaker to utilize Washington in this way. Fuqua and Washington have been a great duo over the last few years, and that partnership is certainly in some ways owed to Washington learning the sensibility he wants out of such a partnership through his years of working with Scott.

From the pressurized tension of Crimson Tide to the high-speed thrills of Unstoppable, these movies proved Washington's status as a truly spectacular movie star. The immense acting talent is worth a lot, but movie star magnetism is a rare thing that goes beyond talent into something more innate. That star-power works best in the hands of a director who understands what they're working with. Tony Scott was that director for Denzel Washington, and their legendary run wouldn't have happened without Crimson Tide.

Crimson Tide is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent on Prime Video