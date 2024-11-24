Denzel Washington has done it all. A universally beloved actor for over three decades, he has nothing to prove, but with his recent performance in Gladiator II, Washington is taking his victory lap. In a sequel to one of the canonical films of the 21st century, Washington, playing a slave owner and master string-puller away from the Colosseum, is the mainstream draw to Ridley Scott's film. Despite his credentials, we tend to lose sight of Washington's brilliance, partially because he prefers resorting to sturdy but disposable action programmers as of late. In the 1990s, the Glory and Malcolm X star was a blockbuster staple and risk-taker of unconventional projects encompassing his unlimited range. During this era, no performance underlined Washington's grittiness, magnetism, and vulnerability than the hard-boiled neo-noir, Devil in a Blue Dress.

Denzel Washington is a Lowly Private Eye Investigating a Conspiracy in 'Devil in a Blue Dress'

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

It should've been evident from the beginning of his career that Denzel Washington would thrive playing a gumshoe detective or weathered private eye in over his head while investigating a cryptic case. Washington's steely drive and fortitude complement the archetype of "man against the machine" prevalent in all noirs, but he is also, above all else, radiant in his humanity. This is the magic behind Devil in a Blue Dress, a 1996 mystery thriller by Carl Franklin, the follow-up to his breakout hit, One False Move. Adapted from the same-named novel in the Easy Rawlins series by Walter Mosely, the film follows Ezekiel "Easy" Rawlins (Washington), a downtrodden World War II veteran searching for labor. In need of cash, he accepts a job for a crooked P.I., DeWitt Albright (Tom Sizemore), investigating the disappearance of Daphne Monet (Jennifer Beals), the fiancée of the front-runner in the upcoming mayoral election. Like any quality noir, Easy gets entangled in a murderous political scandal which only intensifies with the arrival of Easy's trigger-happy friend from the past, Mouse (Don Cheadle).

As a Los Angeles-set noir about an ominous mystery with layers of corruption at the highest levels of systemic power, Devil in a Blue Dress inevitably draws comparisons to Chinatown. Unlike the 1974 classic, rather than exposing the desaturated sunshine of L.A. to highlight the mundane corruption of the period, Carl Franklin engulfs even the most vibrant locations in Blue Dress with eerie shadows, underscoring the marginalization of African-Americans in an idyllic post-WWII life. For Easy, before taking on this case, the streets were always gritty and constant harbingers of doom. The West Coast head radiates off the screen, which goes hand-in-hand with the overwhelming sensation of dread and alienation that follows Easy throughout his journey.

'Devil in a Blue Dress' Recontextualizes the Film Noir Genre

Close

Film noir, emerging in the 1940s following World War II, examined the underbelly of American life and culture beneath the veneer of national pride. From the archetypal grizzled private eyes and icy femme fatales to the smoke-filled interiors filled with men in trench coats, the genre features rich iconography. Visually and narratively, Devil in a Blue Dress, featuring tropes like the missing girl, the weary protagonist with a troubled past, and the corrupt higher powers, works as a pure homage to the likes of The Maltese Falcon, Double Indemnity, and Out of the Past. Textually, Carl Franklin's film makes classic noirs look like escapist fantasy, as it is rooted in the sobering reality of Black Americans in the 1940s that has unfortunately remained evergreen.

The film is unyielding in its depiction of racism, underlining that Easy's struggles to find labor are explicitly discriminatory. Albright views him as a pawn in his quest for power and political control. While Sizemore brings his usual live-wire menace to the screen, he conveys a racist power dynamic that is all too mundane in this world, one where Albright's behavior is the expected norm. Easy's determination to be an honest and diligent detective serving his duties is futile in this climate, and it's the hostile and stone-cold assassin in Mouse who saves his friend after shooting Albright. Noir detective stories are fundamentally cryptic, but from the perspective of a Black American stepping out of line with racial politics, reality versus perception all becomes a blur. Franklin told The New York Times that his film is "social realism married to film noir."

In one of his most lived-in performances, Denzel Washington is in complete lockstep with what Devil in a Blue Dress asks of him. He can be hard-nosed in one scene and susceptible to pain and defeat in another, but Washington never sells short on either spectrum. While Easy is effortlessly charming, you can feel the weight of the entire world on his shoulders, as he needs to fight for the greater good and redeem his sense of self. After all, he'll never be confused for Columbo, as he is an inexperienced P.I. Still, only Denzel can make the most ordinary people seem Shakespearean.

