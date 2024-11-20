One of the best things about Gladiator II is Denzel Washington's Macrinus, stealing every scene he is in. We meet him as an ambitious merchant who deals in gladiators, but really has his eyes on the throne. Thanks to Lucius Verus' (Paul Mescal) success at the Colosseum, Macrinus is able to rise through the ranks and become Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla's (Fred Hechinger) most trusted advisor, and even manipulates the Roman armies in his favor. Macrinus, however, is not only a great character in Ridley Scott's sequel; he was also a real Roman Emperor, although with a very different story.

Macrinus Originally Served Geta and Caracalla’s Father

Image via Paramount Pictures

After a period of chaotic instability, Emperor Septimius Severus rose to power to pacify the Empire. He was the father of Caracalla and Geta, and made them share the throne as co-Emperors. One of Severus' most trusted advisors and bureaucrats was Macrinus. He performed many important duties and played a key role in helping the Emperor bring stability to Rome. Macrinus wasn't from Rome, however. He hailed from Caesarea, in modern-day Algeria, and belonged to an equestrian family — the "second tier" of Roman social status — of Berber heritage. This meant he had access to an education, which allowed him to eventually become a respected lawyer in Rome, until, eventually, coming into Severus' service.

In the movie, Macrinus reveals to Lucilla (Connia Nielsen) that he once belonged to Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), who was Emperor in the original Gladiator, but, in reality, there is no record of this ever happening, although it is said Macrinus was once a gladiator. There is also no record of Macrinus ever owning gladiators or slaves, but it isn't impossible that he had.

Macrinus Became Emperor Thanks, in Part, to a Prophecy

Close

After the deaths of Severus and Geta, Caracalla made Macrinus leader of the Praetorian Guards. The Emperor's policies were mostly based on waging war against foreign enemies, and, at that time, the enemy was the Parthian Empire, in modern-day Turkey. In 217 AD, both Caracalla and Macrinus were primarily engaged in the region, leaving only the Senate to manage affairs in Rome. Eventually, rumors of a prophecy claiming that Macrinus was destined to become Emperor started going around. Caracalla didn't inspire much love or respect from his troops, and was rather paranoid from his dysfunctional relationship with Geta, whom he murdered in their mother's arms. When he got wind of these rumors, he ordered Macrinus' execution. Macrinus, aware of what would happen, took action and hired a disgruntled soldier to kill Caracalla.

With both Caracalla and Macrinus far from Rome, the Senate was powerless to do anything about it, and Macrinus was proclaimed Emperor by the troops. He became the first Emperor from an equestrian family, and the first who never belonged to the senatorial class. Those weren't Macrinus' only "firsts," however.

Macrinus Is the Only Emperor To Have Never Ruled From Rome Itself

Upon rising to the throne, Macrinus sought peace with the many foreign kingdoms waging war against Rome, aware of the lack of resources left behind by Caracalla. This was the first of his measures that, although trying to keep the Empire from crumbling, wasn't well received by the troops, who relied on war to make a living. The second was attempting to restore most of Severus' economic and fiscal policies, like revaluing the Roman currency and adjusting the troops' payment.

For a little more than a year, Macrinus ruled from Antioch with his son, Diadumenian, as his co-Emperor, but it wasn't long until unrest grew among the troops. Diadumenian was eventually captured by rebel troops on his way to a peace mission and killed. Macrinus would also meet the same fate soon after. This made way for a distant relative of Caracalla's called Elagabalus to rise to the throne. Thus, Macrinus became the only Emperor to have never ruled from Rome itself, , as his reign began and ended far from the capital.

Gladiator II hits theaters in the U.S. on November 22.

GET TICKETS