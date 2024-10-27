When compared to conflicts like World War II and the Vietnam War, the American Civil War tends to be the subject of fewer films. This may be due to the fact that it does not appeal to international viewers, but it may also be because of the inherently ugly motivations behind the conflict. Portraying slavery on screen has challenged filmmakers, as it is not a subject that should be treated with anything less than complete sensitivity and respect. It can certainly be challenging to find something uplifting within such a dark period in history, but the powerful Civil War drama Glory brought to life an important true story and won Denzel Washington his first Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category.

What Is ‘Glory’ About?

Close

Glory is inspired by the true heroism of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, which became one of the very first all-Black divisions within the Union Army during the Civil War. The company was put under the command of Captain Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick), who was tasked with training the new recruits, including John Rawlins (Morgan Freeman), Jupiter Sharts (Jihmi Kennedy), Silas Trip (Washington), and Thomas Searles (Andre Braugher). The soldiers are given additional motivation to fight for the Union, as Shaw informs them that the Confederacy plans to execute any Black men who attempt to free themselves in response to the Emancipation Proclamation that was delivered by President Abraham Lincoln. However, Trip does begin to face some skepticism about the nature of his service; he feels uncomfortable hoisting a flag in support of a nation that does not consider him to be a citizen or give him the right to vote.

Glory includes some of the most impressive Civil War action scenes in film history, which is in large part due to the brilliance of director Edward Zwick. While Zwick may not be a household name in the same way that Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino are, he unquestionably has a talent for showing the spectacle of real-life conflicts, as he would go on to helm Legends of the Fall and The Last Samurai. Glory was able to show the barbarity of the conflict, as the result of newly developed forms of ammunition meant that battles were waged for many days at a time. Zwick showed how punishing that could be for the soldiers in the 54th Regiment, who were given fewer resources and supplies when compared to the white divisions.

Related The WWII Mystery Movie That Changed Denzel Washington's Career Washington's talent and brilliance were on full display in Norman Jewison's murder mystery.

‘Glory’ Was an Important Moment of Representation

Glory examined the complex nature of Black service in the Civil War, and did not go out of its way to sanitize the internal racism that the 54th regiment faced. While soldiers like Shaw consider themselves to be honorable, they still treat the Black men under their command as secondary citizens, and can never truly understand the anguish that they’ve faced. The film is incredibly savvy in how it shows the diversity of the Black experience; while Searles is a free man who feels a greater sense of loyalty to Shaw, Trip is far more skeptical, and even initially refuses to bear the regiment flag due to his resistance to the treatment of former enslaved people. A brutal sequence in which Trip is flogged for seemingly trying to desert is about as upsetting as war movies can get.

Glory is not without its flaws, as some critics like Roger Ebert criticized the use of a white protagonist like Shaw as a central force in the narrative. It also may be hard to feel inspired by the film’s ending; while the sight of Trip heroically rallying his brothers-in-arms in battle is a great moment, it shies away from the fact that most of the Back men who served the Union were still met with cruel treatment at the conclusion of the war. Nonetheless, Glory was undeniably a star-making moment for Washington. While he had already earned praise for his work in Cry Freedom a few years prior, Glory is the film that established Washington as an icon of his generation.

Glory (1989) Based on documented events, Glory is a historical war-drama film by director Edward Zwick and tells the story of the first all-black infantry regiment in the Civil War. Being led by Colonel Robert Gould Shaw, the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, comprised entirely of volunteers, fight to protect their nation and people while facing discrimination from all sides. Release Date December 15, 1989 Director Edward Zwick Cast Cary Elwes , Morgan Freeman Matthew Broderick , Denzel Washington Runtime 122 Main Genre War

Glory is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO