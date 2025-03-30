Remakes of classic films in Hollywood can succeed if they can find a fresh creative angle while maintaining the essence of the original. Though some iconic remakes such as John Carpenter’s The Thing and Brian De Palma’s Scarface surpassed their predecessors, most remakes often fail to recapture lightning in a bottle. Where does the late Tony Scott’s remake of The Taking of Pelham One Two Three fall on that spectrum?

The 2009 blockbuster starring Denzel Washington and John Travolta is a hyper-stylized remake of Joseph Sargent’s 1974 heist thriller. Though the premise of armed men holding a train car hostage remains intact, The Taking of Pelham 123 modernizes the original story against a post-9/11 backdrop. The Scott adaptation may reach levels of absurdity that result in glaring flaws in the overall narrative. Yet, where The Taking of Pelham 123 succeeds in topping the original is an uplifting message about everyday New Yorkers taking a stand against acts of terror.

‘The Taking of Pelham 123’ Effectively Reflects a Post 9/11 Attitude