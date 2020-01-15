Newcomer Moses Ingram Joins Denzel Washington in Joel Coen’s ‘Macbeth’

Newcomer Moses Ingram has been cast alongside Denzel Washington and Corey Hawkins in Joel Coen‘s adaptation of William Shakespeare‘s Macbeth, Collider has exclusively learned.

Washington will play the title character, while two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand will co-star as Lady Macbeth. Elsewhere, Hawkins will play Macduff, and Emmy winner Brendan Gleeson will play King Duncan in the A24 movie, which is being produced by Scott Rudin. Coen is directing from his own original screenplay, and Macbeth will mark his first time not working alongside his brother, Ethan Coen, with whom he shares four Oscars. Production is slated to start in the coming weeks.

Shakespeare’s Macbeth follows a general (Washington) who’s convinced by a trio of witches that he’s destined to become the king of Scotland. With the help of his ambitious wife (McDormand), Macbeth tries to seize the crown by any means necessary.

Ingram will play Lady Macduff, who appeared in just a single scene in Shakespeare’s original tale before being killed offstage, though other adaptations have expanded the role as a foil to Lady Macbeth. We’ll have to wait and see how Coen employs the character.

I’m looking forward to seeing how Coen fills out this cast, as Banquo is still a notable role, and I’ve heard some interesting names who read for the three witches, including Joker star Zazie Beetz.

Ingram will soon be seen alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in Scott Frank‘s new Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. She attended the Baltimore School for the Arts, and in 2015, she won a theater award from the National Society of Arts and Letters. She’s represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Innovative Artists, who did not respond to multiple inquiries.

