It’s far from a stretch to call Denzel Washington one of the greatest living actors; it’s kind of a given. He’s been appearing in memorable roles – both lead and supporting – since the 1980s, and has excelled across a fair few genres, too. The fact he often plays powerful characters and is able to pick particularly well-written movies means he’s had his fair share of memorable quotes throughout his filmography; perhaps more than most actors.

The following lines of dialogue aim to demonstrate this, with a limit of one quote per movie just to keep things interesting. And, while this isn’t quite the same as a ranking of Washington’s very best movies might be, it’s safe to say that just about all the titles below are compelling in their own ways and worth checking out, even if just for the performance Denzel Washington gives in each of them.

10 "You got too much train traveling entirely too fast."

'Unstoppable' (2010)

There’s something to be said for a line of dialogue basically summing up the main point of the movie; think something like Tony Montana’s “Say goodnight to the bad guy” monologue from Scarface. Denzel Washington’s character in Unstoppable, Frank Barnes, gets such a line that says all that needs to be said about this underrated and quite engaging disaster movie.

Frank and a train conductor (Chris Pine) find themselves in a tense situation involving a runaway train that, if not stopped, is likely going to derail in a highly-populated area and cause untold destruction and/or death. Washington gets to lay out Untouchable's premise in a straight-to-the-point way that might sound cheesy if delivered by a lesser actor, but he makes it work (and the film overall largely works as simple, old-fashioned disaster/thriller entertainment).

9 "Hey, don't tell me how to lie about my drinking, okay? I know how to lie about my drinking. I've been lying about my drinking my whole life."

'Flight' (2012)

It’s fair to say that most of Robert Zemeckis’s best films came out some decades ago now, though 2012’s Flight was a pretty good later-career movie from the Back to the Future director. Part of that came down to the interesting premise, following the aftermath of an incident that involved a pilot crash-landing a plane – and saving most onboard – following a mechanical failure mid-flight, and part of it came down to Denzel Washington playing this lead role (he received an Oscar nomination that year).

The controversy surrounding Washington’s character comes down to his drug and alcohol use, with substances in his system at the time he made the high-risk crash-landing. Flight's a well-made drama/character study and a fairly honest look at addiction, summarized in the above quote (as well as others throughout the movie).

Flight Release Date November 2, 2012 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Nadine Velazquez , Denzel Washington , Carter Cabassa , Adam Ciesielski , Tamara Tunie , Brian Geraghty Runtime 138 minutes

8 "In my humble opinion, in the nuclear world, the true enemy is war itself."

'Crimson Tide' (1995)

Filmmaker Tony Scott and Denzel Washington collaborated a fair few times throughout both of their respective careers, with Crimson Tide being a highlight in both of their bodies of work. It’s a consistently tense thriller that takes place on a submarine and also features Gene Hackman in a prominent role, playing the captain of a nuclear submarine whom Washington’s character, the executive officer, clashes with.

Crimson Tide is naturally high-stakes because of the possibility of nuclear war that could unfold if missiles are fired, with the captain wanting to do such a thing and the executive officer wanting to re-establish communications before doing such a thing. At one point, Washington does have an on-the-nose line about the true enemy being war itself, when nuclear warfare – and subsequent global annihilation – are possible, but it works both thematically and for developing the character.

7 "The loudest one in the room is the weakest one in the room."

'American Gangster' (2007)

There have been plenty of great villains found throughout Ridley Scott’s filmography, but Denzel Washington’s character in American Gangster, Frank Lucas, arguably isn’t quite one of them, despite being the titular American gangster. He’s at odds with the law throughout, but the film opts to not exactly paint sides in the conflict; certainly not in the way you’d expect a movie with a “cops vs. criminals” premise to operate.

The approach works to make American Gangster stand out among other biographical crime movies, and it’s one of the more underrated movies for both Scott and Washington, respectively. Lucas commands the screen as a character, with Washington more than up to the task of delivering lines like "The loudest one in the room is the weakest one in the room” with both style and a certain level of class.

6 "Like you? I go outta here every morning, I bust my butt 'cause I like you? You're about the biggest fool I ever saw."

'Fences' (2016)

While Fences doesn’t exactly hide the fact that it was based on a stage play, one gets the sense while watching it that it wasn’t really trying to, nor perhaps needed to. It showcases some great dialogue delivered by actors giving it all and disappearing into their roles, especially Washington (who also directed the film) and Viola Davis, with both getting Oscar nominations for their performances.

Fences functions as a straightforward and compelling work of drama, centering around a family dealing with everyday troubles while living in Pittsburgh during the 1950s. Denzel Washington plays the patriarch of this family; a man who could charitably be called a stern father who clashes with his son, Cory, memorably telling him in one very intense scene that eventually ends with him declaring: “I ain't got to like you,” simply because he’s a father and Cory’s his son.

5 Judge Garrett: "In this courtroom, Mr. Miller, justice is blind to matters of race, creed, color, religion, and sexual orientation." Joe Miller: "With all due respect, your honor, we don't live in this courtroom, do we?"

'Philadelphia' (1993)

Philadelphia might not feel as radical today as it would’ve felt in the 1990s, back when deaths from AIDS were more common and there was less knowledge about it among the general population. It was significant for telling a balanced and empathetic story about a man (Tom Hanks) who has AIDS and gets fired because of it, leading him to hire an attorney (Denzel Washington) to help him sue his employers.

It's a solidly made courtroom drama, and Denzel Washington – still fairly new to being a leading actor – shines in the film, especially in the naturally dramatic and stirring courtroom scenes. His retort to the judge about things being important outside the courtroom (effectively) might not fly in a real-life trial, but it does speak to Philadelphia’s purpose: exploring living with AIDS and helping viewers understand it better, done so through this particular story being told the way it’s told here.

Philadelphia Director Jonathan Demme Cast Tom Hanks , Denzel Washington , Roberta Maxwell , Buzz Kilman , Karen Finley , Daniel Chapman , Mark Sorensen Jr. , Jeffrey Williamson Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Drama

4 "I mean, what's the point? Ain't nobody gonna win. It's just gonna go on and on."

'Glory' (1989)

A very well-made Civil War film, Glory was a significant movie in Denzel Washington’s career, as he won an Oscar for his performance here and became significantly more popular following its release. Glory follows the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, which was noteworthy for being a regiment made up of African-American soldiers fighting for the Union Army in a war that ultimately played a part in ending slavery in the U.S.

Washington largely steals the movie, even in a supporting role, playing Private Silas Trip, a soldier unafraid to express his anti-war sentiments and question whether the war is worth fighting, recognizing the cyclical nature of war and how one conflict tends to follow another. He’s not entirely wrong, considering how many wars have been fought post-Civil War (not necessarily in America, admittedly), and considering how the Civil War can’t be seen to have ended racism altogether by any means.

3 "Life is but a walking shadow... a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot full of sound and fury, signifying nothing."

'The Tragedy of Macbeth' (2021)

Well, considering The Tragedy of Macbeth was based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth, and Shakespeare is considered to be an all-time great writer with Macbeth being recognized as one of his best works, it checks out that this film should be featured here. The Tragedy of Macbeth is an opportunity to see Denzel Washington alongside other highly regarded actors like Frances McDormand and Brendan Gleeson recite Shakespeare, so what’s not to like?

Washington stars in the title role, and gives one of the best performances seen in any film adaptation of the play yet, excelling in another movie version of a play much like how he did in Fences. You could pick almost any line he says here (it is Shakespeare, after all), but the iconic monologue that concludes with “It is a tale told by an idiot full of sound and fury, signifying nothing” sounds particularly good coming from Denzel Washington.

2 "To protect the sheep you gotta catch the wolf, and it takes a wolf to catch a wolf."

'Training Day' (2001)

While the most famous and frequently quoted line of dialogue from Training Day memorably references King Kong, it’s hard to appreciate it entirely without also repeating the entire monologue it belongs to. Just as good, but not quite as bold, is the line: “To protect the sheep you gotta catch the wolf, and it takes a wolf to catch a wolf,” which neatly sums up much of the film and Denzel Washington’s charismatic and villainous character, Detective Alonzo Harris.

The film follows two police officers over a highly stressful 24-hour period, with Harris having a real fight-fire-with-fire approach to policing and dealing with gang members and drug dealers within the precincts he polices. Harris well and truly establishes himself as a wolf – both effective as a predator and highly dangerous – by the film’s end, with Washington’s iconic performance earning him his second of two Oscars.

1 "We didn't see any democracy on the streets of Harlem or on the streets of Brooklyn or on the streets of Detroit or Chicago. Ain't no democracy down there. No, we've never seen democracy! All we've seen is hypocrisy! We don't see any American Dream. We've experienced only the American Nightmare!"

'Malcolm X' (1992)

Up there among the greatest biopics of all time, Malcolm X is about the titular man, a human rights activist who was renowned for – among other things – his capacity to deliver impassioned and enlightening speeches. He was a dominant presence who wasn’t afraid to stand up for what he believed in (which led to him making enemies), and Denzel Washington proved capable of bringing such a man to life on screen.

It follows, then, that a film that goes for more than three hours, stars Washington, and features a figure like Malcolm X at its center is going to have some great dialogue, thanks to being able to utilize real-life speeches he gave. His speech about African-Americans experiencing an American Nightmare instead of an American Dream is perhaps the best of these, making for a particularly powerful scene in an already very powerful film.

