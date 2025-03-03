Denzel Washington is regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation and is universally known for his dramatic roles and action thrillers such as Man on Fire, and American Gangster. Born in Mount Vernon, New York, Washington trained at the American Conservatory Theater before establishing himself on the stage and eventually transitioned into television. The actor earned initial attention for his role in the medical drama, St. Elsewhere, and continued to gain notoriety for his work in films such as A Solider's Story and Hard Lessons.

Today, Washington continues to appear on the silver screen, furthering himself as an absolute force with no indication of slowing down any time soon. Out of the actor's extensive list of impressive and unforgettable roles, there are some, including The Equalizer, Glory, and Remember the Titans, that rank as some of Washington's best movies of all time. From the 2009 remake of the 1974 classic, The Taking of Pelham 123, to the Oscar-winning crime thriller, Training Day, these are ten essential Denzel Washington movies, ranked.

11

10 'The Taking of Pelham 123' (2009)

Directed by Tony Scott

Image via Columbia Pictures

When a New York City subway is hijacked by a group of criminals, the mastermind of the group, Ryder (John Travolta), speaks to a dispatcher, Walter Garber (Washington), informing him of the situation. As Garber tries to keep Ryder and everyone else calm, Ryder demands ten million dollars to be delivered to the subway car in an hour and for every minute past that time, he will kill a passenger. With the clock ticking, Garber must use his extensive knowledge of the subway system and stall Ryder as long as he can until the authorities can take action.

Tony Scott's The Taking of Pelham 123 is a suspenseful thriller and modernized remake of the 1974 movie of the same name starring Walter Matthau. Washington and Travolta are at the top of their game and engage in a tedious game of cat and mouse that serves as a constant source of intensity and unpredictability. While it may not rank as one of Washington's most prolific dramas, The Taking of Pelham 123 does feature a stellar and entertaining performance by Washington and capitalizes on the actor's mastery of the action thriller genre.