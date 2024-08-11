Denzel Washington is in the conversation when discussing the greatest actors of the last half century, as his commitment to high-quality projects is virtually unparalleled. Actors like Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonardo DiCaprio may have even more spotless track records, but Washington has consistently appeared in a wide variety of projects, from thrilling action epics like the upcoming Gladiator II to powerful dramas like American Gangster.

Washington has a knack for choosing films that are just plain entertaining. Although he has his fair share of intimate dramas aimed at getting traction at the Academy Awards, Washington is also a true movie star who can inspire an audience to show up based on his name alone. It’s impressive that he has stayed at the forefront of audiences’ attention for over four decades, and he's done it by starring in many unforgettable classics. These are Denzel Washington's most rewatchable movies, and one look at them confirms his place as a titan of the silver screen.

10 ‘Crimson Tide’ (1995)

Directed by Tony Scott

Crimson Tide was a revitalization of the submarine thriller genre, which had often been associated with the Cold War thrillers of the 1960s. Washington stars as an honorable young submarine officer questioning the orders of his superior officer (Gene Hackman), who he believes is making reckless decisions that could harm the group’s livelihood and could potentially start an international incident leading to war.

Crimson Tide is highly rewatchable because of how nuanced the depiction of underwater combat is. It’s easy to see why Washington made so many films with the great Tony Scott, whose aptitude for creating stunning moments of tension was virtually unparalleled. Seeing him spar on screen with Hackman felt like the “passing of a torch” moment from the greatest movie star of a previous generation handing it down to his successor.

9 ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ (2021)

Directed by Joel Coen

The Tragedy of Macbeth is a radical new take on the classic play that saw Washington taking a compelling new spin on one of William Shakespeare’s greatest characters. There have been countless versions of the Macbeth story told since the Golden Age of Hollywood, but Coen created a new edition that emulated the feeling of watching a live stage production. Shot in black-and-white with only the most minimal production design, The Tragedy of Macbeth is an arthouse war movie that puts a strong emphasis on its performances.

Watching Washington recite some of the most famous monologues in history makes The Tragedy of Macbeth an endlessly rewatchable experience, particularly for those who are well-versed in the play’s history and its stature among Shakespeare's great historical tragedies. Those watching the story unfold for the first time may be inspired to look deeper into the source material based on the excellence of Washington’s performance.

8 ‘Fences’ (2016)

Directed by Denzel Washington

Fences offered an unmissable experience for fans of Washington’s work, as it served as a feature length adaptation of the play that he and Viola Davis had starred in on Broadway, which won them both Tony Awards. Easily the strongest of the films that Washington directed, Fences is an intimate “slice of life” story that explores issues of masculine sensitivity, infidelity, and familial legacy as they pertain to the Black community.

Washington delivers some of his most powerful monologues ever, making Fences particularly compelling for any aspiring actors who want to learn about screen presence. Ironically, Fences was the first film that Washington ever starred in that received a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards, and many have argued that he deserved to take home the Best Actor prize over Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea.

7 ‘Inside Man’ (2006)

Directed by Spike Lee

Inside Man is one of the best films that Spike Lee has ever made, as it turns the heist movie on its head by showing the perspective of both the cops and criminals. Clive Owen’s malicious turn provides one of the most memorable screen villains in recent memory, and no one epitomizes movie heroism quite like Washington. Lee and Washington worked together several times, developing an iconic partnership that could be compared to that of John Wayne and John Ford.

Inside Man is highly rewatchable because of its many plot twists, which may inspire viewers to take another look at the story after learning how everything plays out. It’s also one of the best representations of New York City in modern film, showing how the spirit of The Big Apple rises to prominence in the midst of traumatic circumstances.

6 ‘Remember the Titans’ (2000)

Directed by Boaz Yakin

Remember the Titans is the most inspiring sports film for a generation of young viewers, telling a universal story about athletes of different races coming together. While any sports drama that attempts to deal with such serious issues risks devaluing itself as a work of entertainment, Remember the Titans balances its more serious implications with the excellent chemistry among its young cast.

Washington is perfectly cast as an inspiring coach who leads his team to a shocking victory, delivering the type of inspirational performance that only an actor of his caliber would be capable of. Remember the Titans may be aimed at adolescent audiences that could relate to the position that the main characters are in, but it holds just as much power for adults reflecting on the significance of their childhood experiences.

5 ‘Philadelphia’ (1993)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Philadelphia is one of the most important legal dramas ever made, taking a brave look at homophobia in the judicial system at a time when the subject was still considered to be “taboo” in most industry circles. Tom Hanks won his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as a wrongfully terminated gay lawyer, but Washington is equally as prominent as the longtime rival who decides to take a chance and defend him.

The poignant and powerful Philadelphia is worth revisiting because of its expertise in examining the specifics of a courtroom case, which are both fascinating and engaging. Washington gets the chance to excel whenever he speaks directly to the jury. As a work of representation, the film has aged very well as one of the rare moments in media that emphasizes a pivotal time in LGBTQ+ history through a sympathetic and emotionally resonant lens.

4 ‘Training Day’ (2001)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

Training Day is one of the scariest films that Washington has ever appeared in, as he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of the corrupt cop Alonzo Harris. In what felt like a dark spin on the typical buddy cop narrative, Training Day examined the relationship between Alonzo and his new partner Jake (Ethan Hawke) as he commits a series of crimes in the criminal underworld of Los Angeles.

Training Day allows Washington to chew the scenery as one of the great movie villains of all time, proving he was capable of turning off his inherent charisma to play an utterly detestable presence. The terrific script by David Ayer, strong direction from Wahsington's frequent collaborator Antoine Fuqua, and critical analysis of police culture make Training Day just as relevant today as it was during its initial release window.

3 ‘Glory’ (1989)

Directed by Edward Zwick

Glory is an important war film that sheds a spotlight on the black experience during the Civil War, a subject that most Hollywood studios hadn’t touched in generations. Washington, Andre Braugher, and Morgan Freeman star as a group of Black soldiers serving under their new commander (Matthew Broderick) in a critical battle that turns the tide of the conflict in favor of the Union and Abraham Lincoln.

Featuring some of the best historical reenactments in war cinema, Glory is an inspiring story about overcoming adversity and breaking down racial barriers that is very rewatchable. Glory is quite instructive for those wanting to learn about the Civil War and how prominent racism was within the ranks. Washington’s performance is largely considered to be one of his breakouts, as it earned him a very well-deserved Academy Award victory for Best Supporting Actor.

2 ‘The Hurricane’ (1999)

Directed by Norman Jewison

The Hurricane is unlike any other film that Washington ever starred in, as it is both an inspiring sports story and a thrilling procedural. Norman Jewison’s acclaimed biopic stars Washington as the prize-winning boxer Ruben “The Hurricane” Carter, whose wrongful conviction of murder landed him behind bars for years before his innocence was proven. Washington’s raw physicality has rarely been more evident in a brilliant performance that landed him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

A powerful examination of the way justice works in America, The Hurricane explores how racial prejudice leads to haunting discrepancies within the law. Washington is at his best in The Hurricane, giving an intimate performance that allowed more people to learn about Carter and his incredible story. The film is worth revisiting purely for its significance within the history of the Civil Rights movement.

1 ‘Malcolm X’ (1992)

Directed by Spike Lee

Malcolm X is one of the greatest biopics ever made because it explores the full life’s work of one of history’s greatest leaders. Despite its nearly three-hour runtime, Malcolm X is thoroughly entertaining from beginning to end, as it shows how the iconic leader came to shape his worldview by meeting with various politicians, philosophers, and intellectuals who offered him new ideas.

Washington has rarely been more inspirational than he is in Malcolm X, showing true conviction in capturing the mannerisms and behavior of the real man. It’s a film that, like many of Washington’s collaborations with Lee, is worth revisiting today because of the insight it shows into the state of race relations and political empowerment. Watching Malcolm X isn’t “homework” because it's a masterfully entertaining story of a leader whose insights were ahead of their time.

