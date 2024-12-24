With multiple Oscar wins under his belt and tons of love from the Academy over the years, it’s hard to dispute that Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of all time. He’s stepped into more than his fair share of iconic roles, including playing Malcolm X in the biopic of the same name from Spike Lee, as well as starring as Alonzo Harris in Training Day with Ethan Hawke, and most recently playing Macrinus in Gladiator 2 opposite Paul Mescal. Now in the later stages of his career, Washington is taking on a new role. A Facebook post from Christopher Bryant announced that Washington had been baptized and had also received his license as an ordained minister, which comes not long after Washington told Esquire that he’s unafraid to display his religion proudly and publicly, even if it means he won't win another Oscar.

Before his recent role as Macrinus in Gladiator 2, the historical epic/legacy squeal from Ridley Scott, Washington reprised his role as Robert McCall for the third and final time in The Equalizer 3, the action thriller that grossed $191 million at the worldwide box office. This was two years after his role as Macbeth in The Tragedy of Macbeth, which netted him yet another Oscar nomination for his performance in an already impressive resume. The Tragedy of Macbeth is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Earlier in 2021, before starring as Macbeth, Washington teamed up with Rami Malek and Jared Leto for The Little Things, the police procedural that’s currently lacking a streaming home and is only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video.

What Are Denzel Washington’s Highest-Grossing Movies?