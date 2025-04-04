Some fans of reality TV met Kandi Burruss when she joined the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast in 2009, but R&B fans met the talented young lady with a beautiful smile nearly 20 years prior, when Burruss and her three group members released their first single, 'Just Kicking It' with the help of urban music super producer Jermaine Dupri. Before joining Xscape, Kandi was a member of another girl group that was short-lived. Burruss was still in high school when her group signed their deal with Dupri's popular So So Def record label and started their entertainment careers. Because she'd been famous since her teen years, when Burruss was recruited to star in Atlanta's contribution to Bravo's real housewives franchise, she was already a made woman. She had a large fan base and grew up with the bright lights, camera-action lifestyle that celebrity offers.

From sold-out tours and numerous television and radio appearances, Burruss wasn't uncomfortable being on camera, nor was she intimidated by suddenly being thrust into the spotlight. She was born and bred for bright lights and spent her youth rubbing elbows with Hollywood's best, but her broadway endeavors would offer an opportunity to work with Tinseltown's brightest star, Denzel Washington. Burruss's latest project allowed her to produce for arguably the best actor of the last century, Washington. Being a part of the 'Othello' Broadway production team with Washington and Jake Gyllenhal has allowed Burruss to cash in on a HUGE payday and to make history.

Kandi Burruss is Producing Othello Starring Denzel Washington

One of the differences between Burruss and others is that she reimagined setbacks as an opportunity to regroup and come back stronger in real time. After attempting to do a tour with a stageplay, she had poor ticket sales and had to back out of the project. Instead of licking her wounds and giving in to the naysayers, she took a break with plays to restructure and came back even stronger. Her first Broadway play was 'Thoughts of a Colored Man' released in 2021. The powerful piece received critical acclaim, but because audiences were still hesitant to embrace Broadway fully, the project ended before she intended.

Burruss took the temporary setback as an opportunity to learn more about the business and to sharpen her production playbook. She and husband Todd Tucker produced a remake of the beloved cult classic, 'The Wiz'. The show did even better than 'Thoughts of a Colored Man' and was a great stepping stone. She also joined the production team of 'The Piano Lesson' in 2022 with Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and the phenomenal Danielle Brooks. The project did even better than 'The Wiz' and it prepared Burruss for her biggest success to date, producing Othello with two of the biggest names in Hollywood, Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Denzel Washington Says Othello is His Best Project in Decades