Denzel Washington isn’t just one of the greatest actors of all-time, but one of the few movie stars that can conjure up excitement for an upcoming film based purely on his involvement. While recent years have shown that even icons like George Clooney and Matt Damon can bomb with critics and audiences, Washington remains as much of a draw as he was four decades prior because of the simple fact that he just really doesn’t make bad movies.

Washington is a unique star who can do both highly prestigious serious roles and pulpy films; while he’s almost guaranteed to receive an Academy Award nomination for any dramatic role that he takes on, he also has time to make audience pleasing action films, such as The Equalizer trilogy. Here are ten Denzel Washington performances that were perfect from start to finish.

10 ‘Crimson Tide’ (1995)

Directed by Tony Scott

Crimson Tide was one of the first true indicators of Washington’s star power, as he had to team up with Gene Hackman, who is largely regarded as being one of the greatest actors in history since his prominence in the “New Hollywood” era of the 1970s. The two play competing soldiers serving on a submarine that have a serious dispute when it comes to the use of weapons.

Washington brought a tough, uncompromising attitude that showed the dedication that those in service have to the sanctity of world peace, even if it is very fragile. Despite the high-octane action, the most riveting scenes in the film are the conversations between Washington and Hackman. It was one of many successful collaborations that he had with director Tony Scott, as they also worked on Unstoppable, Deja Vu, and the remake of The Taking of Pelham 123.

9 ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ (2021)

Directed by Joel Coen

The Tragedy of Macbeth is hardly the first time Hollywood has tried to make a version of William Shakesperare’s most legendary tragedy, but Joel Coen managed to take a new spin on the classical material. By shooting the film on rather minimalistic sets in black-and-white, Coen was able to capture the intensity and intimacy that could generally only be accomplished by being in attendance of a stage production.

Washington is remarkable at showing the pure rage that drives Macbeth, as it is ultimately his desire for power that dooms him to suffering. While Washington was slightly older than most versions of Macbeth in other media, he was able to use it to his advantage in order to show the fading wisdom of a leader reflecting on their legacy. It also offered Washington a great opportunity to show off his swordsmanship skills.

8 ‘Fences’ (2016)

Directed by Denzel Washington

Fences was clearly a passion project for Washington, as he directed the adaptation of one of August Wilson’s most beloved plays after winning a Tony Award for the same role in the Broadway production. Although Washington had proven himself in the past as a director with the underrated drama The Great Debaters, Fences managed to expand his capabilities, as he managed to turn scenes that broadly consisted of pure dialogue into compelling dramatic material.

Fences is the rare film in which Washington plays a somewhat unlikeable character who lies, cheats, and manipulates his family, despite claiming to be doing it all for their collective good. The riveting argument scenes that he shares with Viola Davis are utterly captivating, as it is rare to see a film that so succinctly examines how challenging it can be to live in a household plagued by a failing marriage.

7 ‘Inside Man’ (2006)

Directed by Spike Lee

Inside Man is one of the most entertaining films that Washington ever made, but it is so finely crafted by Spike Lee that it never dips into “guilty pleasure” territory. In this twist on a typical heist thriller, Washington appears as a hostage negotiator who is trying to communicate with a clever thief (Clive Owen) that is attempting to pull off an ambitious heist at a high priority bank in New York City.

Inside Man is utterly captivating because the characters feel real, and don’t simply conform to the stereotypes that audiences have seen in countless other caper movies. While Owen may have the more broadly entertaining part because he gets to lean into the villainy of the role, Washington adds the dramatic ethos needed to keep Inside Man firmly planted in reality, resulting in a far more grounded film.

6 ‘Remember the Titans’ (2000)

Directed by Boaz Yakin

Remember the Titans is the quintessential inspirational sports movie for a generation, as it hits all the right notes needed to inspire young people to succeed. Although the film explores an underdog football team’s attempts to rise beyond their circumstances, it also touches on the fragility of race relations, which are exemplified by the black coach that Washington portrays.

Washington is simply great at playing inspiring role models, and he gets to deliver some of the most incredible monologues in sports movie history in Remember the Titans. It’s easy to imagine Remember the Titans feeling dull or uninspired if it tried too hard to pull on the viewers’ heartstrings, but Washington brings so much conviction to his performances that any tears that the film ends up generating are completely earned. It’s unsurprising that it continues to resonate as a generational classic.

5 ‘Philadelphia’ (1993)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Philadelphia was a very brave film in many ways, as it had the courage to confront bigotry and homophobia at the height of the AIDS crisis. Washington is cast against type as a hateful lawyer who ends up being hired to defend his chief rival (Tom Hanks), who was fired from his law firm because he was HIV-positive.

Philadelphia is much more than a standard legal thriller, as it deals with differing perceptions of masculinity, and shows how two men from very different walks of life can find an understanding. While Hanks ended up winning his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film (and gave a legendary acceptance speech), it is still very strange that Washington was not also recognized for his work, as he is equally critical to why it was such a success.

4 ‘Training Day’ (2001)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

Training Day won Washington the Academy Award for Best Actor for playing one of the most evil characters in the history of crime cinema. He appears as a corrupt cop who inflicts terror upon urban Los Angeles, all while dragging along his new partner (Ethan Hawke) for the single most stressful day of his entire career.

Washington managed to elevate Training Day into a truly masterful work of art, as what could have been a pulpy thriller ended up becoming a profound deconstruction of race relations, police corruption, and the depletion of America’s cities. It was one of many collaborations that Washington had with Antoine Fuqua, who also gave him his first franchise role ever when he directed all three installments in The Equalizer trilogy, as well as the highly underrated 2016 remake of the classic western The Magnificent Seven.

3 ‘Glory’ (1989)

Directed by Edward Zwick

Glory won Washington his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role of Trip, an African-American soldier who serves in the Union Army during the height of the Civil War. Despite his misgivings about the nation that he is fighting for, Trip ends up becoming an inspirational hero that leads the black soldiers in his regiment to valiantly fight for their own freedom.

Glory explores the nuances of history, as Trip had to face the reality that the nation that he was fighting for would not afford him the same rights that it did to white citizens. Although Glory featured strong roles from many black actors, including Morgan Freeman and Andre Braugher, it was Washington’s performance that was a true standout, and why it is still considered to be one of the greatest films about the American Civil War that has ever been made.

2 ‘The Hurricane’ (1999)

Directed by Norman Jewison

The Hurricane is based on the powerful true story of Rubin Carter, an African-American boxer who was falsely imprisoned for murder, and spent years behind bars. Although he was eventually freed after evidence to the contrary came to light, Carter was deprived of his dignity before he was eventually accepted as one of the greatest boxers of all-time.

Washington is absolutely captivating as an inspirational figure who refuses to deny his innocence, even when the pressure is mounted against him to take the easy way out. While the story of Carter’s wrongful imprisonment is still a very upsetting one, Washington’s powerful, Academy Award nominated performance deserves credit for helping to shine a light on an important story about the reality of justice in America. It was a transformative role, as Washington nailed the physicality needed to make the boxing scenes utterly compelling.

1 ‘Malcolm X’ (1992)

Directed by Spike Lee

Malcolm X is one of the greatest biographies ever made, as it takes on the very difficult task of summarizing the achievements of one of the most important figures in the Civil Rights movement. While the prospect of a historical drama that is well over three hours in length may not seem that inherently exciting, Malcolm X is a surprisingly entertaining story about a man who’s eclectic experiences shape him into becoming an inspirational leader.

Washington nailed all the mannerisms needed for Malcolm X, as the film never needed to rely on archive footage to tell its story. Malcolm X is a film that is bound to stand the test of time, as Washington’s performance will be critical in ensuring that this story is told to future generations in order to educate them on a very influential moment within American history.

