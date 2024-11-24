The early ‘90s were full of blockbusters that explored the dangers of evolving technology. 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day dealt with the threat of A.I. against humanity. Additionally, 1992’s The Lawnmower Man explored how a virtual reality simulation could manipulate the human mind. The latter film’s director, Brett Leonard, took the VR theme and capitalized on T2’s success with his 1995 sci-fi thriller Virtuosity starring Oscar-winner Denzel Washington.

Long before he stepped foot into the world of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator franchise, Washington was trying his hand at being an action star during the ‘90s. Despite the critical acclaim he earned for his dramatic work, the actor’s early attempts at the action genre, such as Ricochet, did not exactly light up the box office. With virtual reality becoming more accessible in video games and space programs during the period, Washington brought his dramatic talents to the role of a broken hero in Virtuosity — battling a VR serial killer played by an Australian export about to become a future Gladiator in Hollywood: Russell Crowe.

What Is 'Virtuosity' About?

In Virtuosity, Washington plays Parker Barnes, an ex-LAPD cop imprisoned for the brutal murder of a political terrorist responsible for the death of his family. Fast-forward to the futuristic year of 1999, when Barnes is used as a test subject for a virtual reality police training program where he comes in contact with SID 6.7 (Crowe), a virtual avatar of multiple real serial killer personalities. When the fatal incident of a fellow test subject’s death puts the program in jeopardy of shutdown, SID’s creator, Dr. Lindenmeyer (Stephen Spinella), finds a way to transport the VR killer into a synthetic body to enter the real world.

With SID on the loose, Barnes is released to help the LAPD and criminal psychologist Dr. Carter (Kelly Lynch) — sending him back to VR in exchange for a pardon. Yet, the story is not as straightforward as Barnes stopping SID’s relentless killing spree. The former cop is still perceived by the justice system as a liability due to his actions of murdering his family’s killers while accidentally shooting an innocent reporter in the process. This only complicates Barnes’ mission further as he finds himself not only at odds with SID but also with the authorities, as they are prepared to terminate him with a chip implanted in his head should he take another innocent person’s life.

Russell Crowe's Performance Overshadows Denzel Washington's In 'Virtuosity'

In a rare instance where Washington’s performance is overshadowed in a movie, the clear standout of Virtuosity is Crowe as the charismatic SID. This was only his second American film after the Sam Raimi western The Quick and the Dead. SID is not too far off from T2’s T-1000 in executing quick kills and being highly agile as a dangerous threat. However, every moment on screen is taken up by Crowe’s pleasure in bringing pain to innocent people. One early scene after entering reality sees SID take hostages in a nightclub. With no real demands, SID simply forces the hostages to scream for their lives like he’s conducting an orchestra. He brings a joyful charm to an otherwise menacing villain, reminiscent of many characters lifted from a Quentin Tarantino script.

Crowe’s performance makes him the perfect foil to righteous Washington. Their Batman and Joker dynamic is the only aspect that keeps Virtuosity engaging despite its clichéd narrative. As Crowe chews up the scenery, Washington tries to bring as much emotional depth to a troubled hero that audiences have been used to seeing since Mel Gibson in Lethal Weapon. The cat-and-mouse dynamic between Crowe and Washington was carried over a decade later in Ridley Scott’s American Gangster where the actors switched sides of the law.

'Virtuosity' Lacks CGI Innovation

What makes Virtuosity fit the period was Leonard's direction. Expanding on The Lawnmower Man’s themes about the dangers of VR, Leonard shows what he’s capable of in dealing with the technology on a studio budget. Though not as innovative as T2, Virtuosity’s primitive CGI fits well with the thrilling, high-tech atmosphere that Leonard brings to the screen. Among the stand-out visual effects is the film’s climax of SID covered in broken glass trying to regenerate his amputated body parts. With the combination of practical makeup and the blue CGI strands cutting through the shards, the scene remains one of the most disturbing visuals in a sci-fi movie.

Virtuosity does not add anything new to the sci-fi genre, nor is its story original. Outside of Crowe and Washington’s performances, its supporting human characters are devoid of energy despite the high-caliber talents of Lynch, William Forsythe as Barnes’ former colleague, Louise Fletcher as the commissioner, and a young Kaley Cuoco as Lynch’s daughter. However, the fun comes from SID’s interactions with the real world. Much like the audience he craves to witness his sociopathic behavior, real moviegoers are glued to the screen when he’s on.

