Before he was famous enough to be referred to on a first name basis, Denzel Washington was a struggling actor waiting for his big break. While St. Elsewhere gave him a steady job on TV, it was A Soldier's Story that made him a movie star. Directed by Norman Jewison, it was an adaptation of Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play. Washington reprised the role he originated in that production, and it pointed the way toward the type of character he would become famous for playing over the next 40 years.

'A Soldier's Story' Explores Internalized Racism

The year is 1944, and Capt. Richard Davenport (Howard E. Rollins Jr.), a Black military lawyer from D.C., is called to investigate a murder committed on an army base in Louisiana. The victim is Maj. Sgt. Vernon Waters (Adolph Caesar), who was shot to death in what appears to be a hate crime. Capt. Davenport interviews the base cadets, who have never seen a Black commissioned officer before. Through flashbacks, a picture is drawn of Sgt. Waters as a dictatorial ruler who punished his men for playing into what he considered to be harmful Black stereotypes. One man, Pvt. Melvin Peterson (Washington), came to blows with the sergeant following a baseball game, when Waters berated the kind-hearted but slow-witted Pvt. C.J. Memphis (Larry Riley). Waters later tries to pin the murder of a white cadet on C.J., who hangs himself in the stockade as he faces a court-martial. Although two white officers are suspected of killing Waters, it was actually Peterson who pulled the trigger in retribution for C.J.'s death.

What's fascinating about A Soldier's Story isn't the whodunit aspect of it, but rather the ways in which it uses that framework to explore how racism can become internalized for those who are victims of it. Sgt. Waters detests what he calls "Geechees" — i.e. Black people who grew up in the South — for not having proper education, formal speaking skills, and, worst of all, darker complexions. It's his view that "Geechees" make him look bad in the eyes of his white superiors, holding back the rest of their race from achieving success. It isn't until the night of his death, when he gets into a drunken confrontation with two white officers, that he realizes his lifelong goal to be accepted in Jim Crow society has been futile.

You can see the way this dynamic plays out with Capt. Davenport, who is not granted the respect he deserves from his white military peers despite having risen through the ranks. It's also represented in Pvt. Peterson, who Waters believes will make a fine officer because, unlike his fellow cadets, he speaks "proper English." When the two get into a boxing match after the baseball game, there's a tinge of admiration in Waters' eyes because Peterson had the nerve to stand up to him. In the end, when Waters has a gun drawn on him, he laughs and assures Peterson that no matter how hard he tries to please white people, they'll still hate him. It's perhaps not a stretch to say that Peterson kills Waters because he sees himself in the self-loathing, hateful old man, and doesn't want to become him.

'A Soldier's Story' Showed What Denzel Washington Was Capable Of

Washington had only starred in one movie prior to A Soldier's Story, the wildly offensive comedy Carbon Copy, in which he played George Segal's illegitimate son. After A Soldier's Story, it was off to the races, with Oscar wins for Glory and Training Day and star turns in Malcolm X, Crimson Tide, Remember the Titans, and many, many more. He could play anything: an inspirational figure, a romantic lead, an action hero, a villain. There's always been a fire and intensity to his best performances, a sense that he was breaking out of the boxes Hollywood wanted to place Black actors in. It's little wonder that he excelled at playing characters who were fighting back against the constraints society placed upon Black Americans. That was certainly the case with Pvt. Peterson, a role that he tore into with the ferocity of someone who had been waiting his whole life for an opportunity to show what he was made of, and didn't look back after taking it.

