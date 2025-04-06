While only making four films together, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington have been one of the signature director-actor duos of the last 30 years, with both reaching the apex of their abilities while together. Along with being prominent faces of Black cinema, Lee and Washington complement each other's interests in tense, dramatic storytelling, sharp humor, tactful theatricality, and confrontational social commentary. Before their most iconic collaborations, Malcolm X, He Got Game, Inside Man, and Highest 2 Lowest (set to release in 2025), Washington's debut team-up with Lee, red-hot after the critical sensation of Do the Right Thing, saw him playing a brilliant but troubled jazz musician in Mo' Better Blues. Like all Spike Lee joints, the 1990 film is not bound by one genre or style, but its reflection of the inherent egoism and personal self-destruction of an artist is the closest that Lee has ever gotten to pouring his own doubts and insecurities onto celluloid.

Spike Lee Follows Up 'Do the Right Thing' With a Meditative Character Drama in 'Mo' Better Blues'

Image via Universal Pictures

Following the release of Do the Right Thing, Lee's one-part hilarious and one-part poignant examination of contemporary race relations in America, the director knew this groundbreaking masterpiece would loom over him, not just in the years following, but for the ensuing decades. Lee, who's as in on the joke as anyone, had fun with this reality, as the poster for Mo' Better Blues captures him standing over a display of his new film that is stamped in front of a Do the Right Thing poster. Instead of trying to recapture the ingeniousness and profundity of his previous movie, Lee followed it up with a looser and quieter character drama. Make no mistake about it, you will always be reminded that you're watching a Lee joint, which is emphasized during the Universal opening fanfare, where Lee's old collaborator Flavor Flav interrupts James Horner's orchestral score to yell at Spike to start the movie.

Mo' Better Blues follows Bleek Gilliam (Washington), a highly driven and narcissistic trumpet player who leads a jazz quartet, as his man on the saxophone, Shadow Henderson (Wesley Snipes), attempts to nab the spotlight with his extended solos. The film, light on plot and heavy on character dynamics, shows Bleek's questionable personal life decisions and his pursuit of excellence that alienates his love life, friends, and co-members, notably his manager, Giant (Lee). The purposeful lack of narrative centrality is likely to upset some viewers, but when appreciated as a series of vignettes, which are both funny and melancholic, underlining how a successful and gifted artist hinders his own growth as a human being, Mo' Better Blues proves to be one of Lee's most personal films to date.

Spike Lee's Personal Reflection of Art and Romance in 'Mo' Better Blues'