Washington also talks about the aesthetic of the film and getting ready to do 'The Equalizer 3' this year.

With writer-director Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth now playing in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with Denzel Washington about making the William Shakespeare adaptation. During the interview, Washington talked about watching the way Joel Coen worked on set to try and become a better director, what it was like working with cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel, the aesthetic of the film, why Shakespeare's words have stood the test of time, and more. In addition, he reveals his next film is The Equalizer 3, and says the plan is to be shooting the film adaptation of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson with John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson next year. Unlike Fences, which Washington directed, he will only be producing The Piano Lesson.

As Matt perfectly summarized in his glowing review for The Tragedy of Macbeth, the story follows Macbeth (Washington), a celebrated warrior and general in service of the King, Duncan (Brendan Gleeson). While returning to camp, Macbeth and his friend and fellow general Banquo (Bertie Carvel) come across three witches (Kathryn Hunter), who prophesize that Macbeth will become king, but that Banquo will be father to a line of kings. Macbeth relays this information to his wife (Frances McDormand), who schemes that Macbeth should murder Duncan when he comes to stay at their home and then ascend to the throne. Macbeth agrees and the prophecy is fulfilled, but in his quest to maintain power, he goes on a murderous rampage that eventually has him at war with his countrymen. The film also stars Corey Hawkins, Alex Hassell, and Harry Melling.

The producers are Coen, McDormand and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, and production design by Stefan Dechant.

COLLIDER: I just want to say, thank you. I love your work and I really just want to thank you for everything you've done.

DENZEL WASHINGTON: Thank you.

I like throwing a curve ball at the beginning. If someone has actually never seen anything that you've done before, what would be the first thing you want them watching and why?

WASHINGTON: Wow. I guess I'd say The Tragedy of Macbeth because maybe that's my most mature work. I don't know if that's the reason why, but I feel comfortable about my work, where I am with my work now. So, I would say Tragedy of Macbeth.

Last time you did Shakespeare on film was in 1993 with which was Much Ado About Nothing. Had you been approached about doing something else, Shakespeare, since then? And had you been turning it down or was this...had you been approached for something else prior to this?

WASHINGTON: Well, I did Julius Caesar. I played Brutus on Broadway, not for film. But no, I haven't been asked. Nobody called.

That's crazy. So obviously you're a very talented director, but working with Joel Coen, I would imagine, maybe you're gleaning a little bit of what he's doing to maybe to steal from it for the next thing you direct. What did you learn working with Joel that you want to take with you as a director?

WASHINGTON: Everything. I was stealing too. I mean, he's a master. So you wonder sometime, why over here? I remember asking him one time he was setting up a shot and I wasn't in it. I had my directors hat on, because I wasn't in that part of the scene. So I said, "Now, I noticed you put the camera down here, like a lower angle. Are you making a statement? Is that a psychological thing? Or why'd you put the camera so low?" He said, "Actually I just like the ceiling." I was like, "You like the ceiling?" He said, "Yeah, look up." I was like, "Oh yeah." He said, "Yeah, I like the way the ceiling looked." I said, "So it was as simple as that?"

Basically what he said was, he didn't say this word for word, but what I got from it was, it was as simple as that now, because he had done everything else. He was prepared. He had thought about it every way. He storyboarded, he thought about every angle and then at that moment he said, "No, I like this." So he had done the work, but then he was still open to improvisation or another way of looking at it, reinterpreting.

I loved Bruno's (Delbonnel) work behind the camera and at times I thought I was watching a German expressionistic painting or a film come to life. Do you just want to talk about working with Bruno and what you enjoyed about his cinematography?

WASHINGTON: I love watching the two of them collaborate. I would get there early in the morning so I could run lines, sometimes four in the morning, five in the morning, and very rarely was I there before Bruno. He was always there, always working, working with his crew. Like setting lights himself, I mean, he was about to work and it was just that kind of a vibe. We were a company. Yes, a company of actors, but also actors and filmmakers all working together for the common goal.

Obviously like everyone, I am a huge fan of your work. I've mentioned this, but I love talking to actors about the way they get ready for something. I'm just curious if you have a big emotional scene on a Monday or a big dramatic scene or something that you know is going to be challenging for you, can you talk about how you're getting ready for that performance? How early on are you thinking about it, if you don't mind sharing?

WASHINGTON: Well, one thing off the top of my head is, when you're shooting a scene, you're going to be shooting it all day or maybe over the course of two days. It is never usually one moment. And most of the time when an actor thinks it's their big moment, it usually ain't. They're usually about to mess it up because they thought about it too much and they decided what they want to be, emotional or whatever and usually you can catch them acting. You never know what the big moment's going to be. It might be a small thing.

I love the aesthetic of the film, the way that it was all shot on sound stages, the black and white. Can you talk about when Joel told you that the choices he was making for the film and your initial reaction?

WASHINGTON: Well, he had photographs and ideas up everywhere. When you went to the production office, you could see the movie on the wall. You could see where he was going or where he wanted to go and what influenced him and he was open. He just had pictures and drawings and stuff everywhere, so there was so much to absorb. It was fun because maybe the question I had wasn't for him. Maybe once I saw a drawing, I was like, "Oh, let me talk to the production designer," what they had in mind since they drew that, or the art director and just going to the different departments. It was just such a great collaboration. Again, Joel's a master and he brings in all these great people around him. I'm in this building with all these people that are really good at what they do, they're all masters. So you are like, "Okay, we're in here with the best. I got to bring my best."

What do you think it is about Shakespeare's words that has stood the test of time and allowed for so many people to take their interpretation of the material?

WASHINGTON: Well, going back to what I just said about the best, Shakespeare's sitting there at the end of the day, going, "Yeah, and I'm better than all of you." So now you got to meet Shakespeare where he lives, be you Joel, or Denzel or Francis, or whoever. We all got to bring our game up to meet William Shakespeare, where he is.

I believe that you are producing August Wilson's, The Piano Lesson.

WASHINGTON: Yeah.

I'm just curious if you can give a status update on that particular project?

WASHINGTON: Going to Broadway, John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson, if there's going to be a Broadway, will be doing the play on Broadway. We should be shooting pretty much to close to this time next year.

Oh, nice.

WASHINGTON: Spring of next year.

What are you getting ready? What are you thinking about doing this year in terms of acting?

WASHINGTON: They have written the third Equalizer, so I'm scheduled to do that. I got to get in shape and start beating some people up again. I get to beat some people up again.

I am all for this. This is fantastic. This is great. No seriously.

WASHINGTON: Tragedy of Macbeth and then going and beating some people up. Can't be better, right?

I love it. Listen, thank you so much for your time. And thank you so much for your work.

WASHINGTON: Thank you. Thank you.

