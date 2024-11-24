Denzel Washington is the definitive movie star of the last few decades, as he has been able to inspire interest in a project based on his name alone since winning an Academy Award for his performance in Glory. In addition to giving a multitude of great performances, Washington’s status within the industry has turned him into someone often associated with decency and good moral character, similar to the ways in which James Stewart and Paul Newman were characterized during the Old Hollywood era. However, Washington’s inherent charisma allows him to succeed at playing compelling villains, as he is able to craft malevolent characters that truly believe themselves to be heroes within their own narratives.

Denzel Washington Can Play Different Types of Villains

It is easy to forget that Washington won his second Academy Award for playing a villain in the classic crime thriller Training Day, in which he starred as the corrupt Los Angeles Police Department officer Alonzo Harris. Despite initially appearing to be a figure of authority, Alonzo quickly proves to his new partner Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) that he is willing to do anything and everything in order to abuse his power. Seeing Washington, who had played iconic historical figures like Malcolm X and Rubin Carter, take such a dark turn caught audiences by surprise. While it would have been very easy for Washington to turn Training Day into an anomaly within his career, it ended up proving that playing villains could often be an even more rewarding experience.

Washington rarely does the same thing twice, and there is a diversity in the types of antagonists that he has played. While he did get the opportunity to play a maniacal criminal in Ridley Scott’s American Gangster, the film was inspired by real events, forcing Washington to draw from historical fact in order to show a very dark version of the American dream. Similarly, Washington was tasked with reinventing the most iconic villain in any of William Shakespeare’s plays when he took on the titular role in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth; while Macbeth is a character who has been portrayed by many great actors, such as Michael Fassbender and Orson Welles, Washington was able to take a new spin on the material and make it feel fresh once again. Although many of these roles required him to chew the scenery, Washington has also succeeded in portraying complex anti-heroes. His performances as a cheating husband in Fences and an alcoholic airline pilot in Flight earned him Academy Award nominations, indicating that Washington could show the brewing darkness within relatively normal men.

Going Dark Has Kept Washington’s Career Interesting

Washington’s performance in Gladiator II marks the culmination of one stage of his career, as it is arguably the biggest film that he has ever appeared in. Washington certainly had a lot to live up to, as Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as the ruthless Emperor Commodus in the original Gladiator was already heralded as one of the greatest villains in any historical drama. However, Washington was able to turn Macrinus into a tragic figure, as he had survived slavery, only to become the master of the captive gladiators like Lucius (Paul Mescal), who were forced to fight in the Colosseum. Although there are certainly moments in which Washington is able to add a dark sense of humor to the film, it is evident by the point that he causes a conflict between Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) in order to gain political power that he poses a serious threat to the future of Rome.

Playing villains may be the best way for Washington to maintain the high quality of his work. While he has relatively few bad movies in his filmography compared to the other most defining actors of his generation, Washington has delivered mixed results when playing generic heroes in forgettable films like Safe House, 2 Guns, The Taking of Pelham 123, and The Little Things. Since he has confirmed that his upcoming role in the third Black Panther film will be one of his last, it would be great to see Washington spend the next phase of his career dedicated to crafting some of the most nightmarish villains imaginable. There’s no doubt that he has played some of the greatest heroes ever, but getting to be the bad guy is usually going to be far more interesting.

