Lionsgate, ‘The Intruder’ Director Team on Football-Themed Crime Drama ‘Free Agents’

Lionsgate has preemptively acquired Free Agents, a football-themed crime drama from The Intruder director Deon Taylor, the studio announced Friday morning.

Taylor and Joe Bockol wrote the script, which finds a group of professional football players turning to crime to get back at the owners who are exploiting and under paying them. Lionsgate envisions a high-octane film in the vein of Heat and The Town, though it sounds a bit like “Ballers meets Hustlers” if you ask me.

Taylor will produce with Roxanne Taylor under their Hidden Empire banner, and Brady Fujikawa will oversee the project on behalf of the studio, which recently acquired Taylor’s forthcoming psychological thriller Fatale starring Oscar winner Hilary Swank and The Intruder‘s Michael Ealy.

“Deon is an enormously talented storyteller and director, and we think he will turn Free Agents into a fascinating and topical crime drama with a lot of depth set in the world of high stakes professional sports,” said Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

“As a filmmaker, I’ve always been a fan of high-impact heist films, and Free Agents is going to bring that level of action and excitement,” said Taylor. “I’m thrilled to be working with Lionsgate and together, we’re going to deliver a film that will not only entertain audiences, but also spark a conversation about the gritty inner workings of professional sports.”

Taylor’s latest film, Black and Blue, stars Naomie Harris, Frank Grillo and Tyrese Gibson, and is currently in theaters. Earlier this year, he wrote, directed and produced the hit thriller The Intruder starring Dennis Quaid, Meagan Good and Ealy. His other credits include the sex trafficking thriller Traffik starring Paula Patton, and the two Meet the Blacks movies starring Mike Epps. He also served as an executive producer on Justin Tipping‘s 2016 indie film Kicks.

