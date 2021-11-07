Hip-hop certainly makes record labels mountains of money, and it looks like television studios are looking to cash in on the opportunity as well. Deadline reports that Deon and Roxanne Avent Taylor’s Hidden Empire Film Group is developing a scripted series based on the life of Percy Miller, better known as hip-hop star Master P. The series is set to follow the mogul’s life from childhood to the height of his success as a rapper and record executive, with Matthew Carnahan serving as showrunner.

Carnahan will co-write the series along with Deon Taylor, who serves as director and will executive produce the series alongside Roxanne Avent Taylor, Master P, Wayne Barrow, and Kristi Kilday of CP3 Productions, with Hidden Empire’s Omar Joseph serving as co-producer.

“Master P is one of the most iconic names in all of hip-hop, but his legacy is even more inspiring,” said Deon Taylor in a statement to Deadline. “He is someone who I and many others have looked up to not only for his music, but also for his business savviness and entrepreneurial skills. We have all learned something from him and it is an honor to be able to tell his story in an elevated way.”

Spanning thirty years of the entrepreneur’s life, the untitled series will follow a young Percy as he pursues a career in professional basketball to escape his roots in the Calliope Projects of New Orleans, before sustaining an injury that forces him to reinvent himself, leading to the opening of No Limit Records and the release of his debut album, Get Away Clean, which would lead him to become one of hip-hop’s biggest names.

“My life has been a whirlwind journey and starting at such a young age I learned that if you want something in life, you need to chase after it,” said Master P in a statement. “Whether it was playing pro basketball or coming up with a new path, the hustle was always there. To be working with Deon Taylor, Matthew Carnahan and the rest of our team to tell my story is something I never expected in life but am truly honored and blessed by. I look forward to sharing my story and sharing the message that you can do anything you put your mind to with hard work, dedication and putting God first.”

No premiere date or production information for the series has been announced.

