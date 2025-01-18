For fans of deep conspiracy thrillers looking for their next binge-watch, especially if you enjoyed airplane thrillers like Carry-On and Manifest, look no further than Departure. Created by Vince Shiao, the series follows Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi), an investigator for the fictional Transport Safety and Investigations Bureau, after a plane disappears over the Atlantic Ocean. The series currently has 3 seasons, each following a different transportation-related catastrophe. From the compelling and sometimes morally gray characters to the high-octane plot, every episode of Departure is charged with the highest stakes, ending with a twisty and compelling cliffhanger that leaves audiences rushing to watch the next episode.

What Is 'Departure' About?

In Season 1 of Departure, Kendra Malley is called in to help investigate a missing passenger plane, Flight 716, that disappeared over the Atlantic Ocean. She's recently lost her husband and isn't necessarily ready to go back to work, but her boss and mentor Howard Lawson, played by the late great Christopher Plummer, convinces her to head up the investigation. Alongside her new partner at TSIB, Dominic Hayes (Kris Holden-Ried), and the rest of the team, they discover that there's a sole survivor from the crash, Madelyn Strong (Rebecca Liddiard). From there, every new layer of the mystery becomes more twisted, pointing to cover-ups and conspiracies that hit very close to home for Kendra.

Season 2 involves a high-speed train crash from Toronto to Chicago. Kendra heads to the States and teams up with FBI Agent Ellen Hunter (Karen LeBlanc) to catch a prisoner who was on board the train. Season 3 finds Kendra solving the mystery of why a passenger sea ferry sank in record time, leading to serious loss of life. Will & Grace star Eric McCormack joined the cast as the suspicious captain of the ferry, Cole Banks. All 3 seasons share the same twisty and thrilling plots and epic cliffhangers, as well as deeper character moments.

‘Departure’ Goes Beyond the Conspiracy Plot and Digs Into Compelling Characters