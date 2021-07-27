Peacock released a new trailer for Season 2 of Departure, its original mystery series that revolves around a vanishing plane. Season 2 of Departure will give Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) and her team a new problem to solve as they get hired to uncover the truth behind another transportation disaster.

The trailer presents us with Departure’s new case, in which Kendra and her team will need to uncover the truth of a train accident that killed 60 people while releasing a dangerous criminal that was being transported by the FBI. The trailer also shows us Kendra will have to fight with the FBI itself, as jurisdiction disputes get on her way to getting to the bottom of the mystery. It also seems like some powerful people are behind the disaster, which might give Kendra new obstacles in her path to bring the responsible people to justice.

Season 2 cast mixes returning faces with new names. The whole cast includes Panjabi (The Good Wife), Christopher Plummer (Knives Out), Jason O’Mara (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Kris Holden-Ried (The Umbrella Academy), Karen LeBlanc (Ransom), Donal Logue (Gotham), Mark Rendall (Dead Still), Etienne Kellici (The Republic of Sarah), Kelly McCormack (Ginny & Georgia), Wendy Crewson (Frankie Drake Mysteries), Charlie Carrick (Abandoned: Angelique’s Isle), Dion Johnstone (Sweet Magnolias), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), Greg Bryk (The Wilds), and Florence Ordesh (Dublin Murders).

Season 2 of Departure will stream exclusively on Peacock starting August 5. Check the new trailer below:

Here’s Departure Season 2official synopsis:

Season two follows Kendra Malley as she’s recruited to investigate a new transportation disaster — the derailment of an experimental high-speed train in rural Michigan. Pressure mounts for Kendra and her team to crack the puzzle as the small town reels in shock, and the world demands answers. Their investigation reveals a plethora of disconnected events and a range of potential suspects with believable motives: a disillusioned employee, a local anti-technology politician, the tech mogul who developed the train’s software...and even a man with ties to a Mexican drug cartel. As she works to sort through the chaos, Kendra must reckon with the inner tension that emerges between the investigation and her emotions.

