‘Departure’ Trailer Reveals Peacock Mystery Series About a Vanishing Airplane

If you’re anything like me, you love a good plane mystery, and Peacock’s upcoming limited series Departure looks like it’s going to scratch that very specific itch judging by its brand new trailer. The show stars Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer as investigators brought on to locate a passenger aircraft that mysteriously vanished mid-flight and try to determine what happened to it. The investigation becomes more complicated when a survivor is rescued from the ocean and quickly becomes a terrorism suspect.

Departure looks equal parts twisty mystery and conspiracy thriller, as it appears that forces within the government are working to thwart the investigation for unknown reasons. And I’m always ready for more Christopher Plummer, so watching him play a grizzled old mentor to Panjabi’s character is going to be a delight. Created by Vince Shiao (Aftermath, Ransom), the six-part series aired last summer in the UK, so don’t let any of your British friends or family spoil it for you before it hits Peacock next month.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi, The Good Wife), alongside her mentor Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer, Knives Out) are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again. The series also stars Kris Holden-Reid (Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Liddiard (Run This Town), Tamara Duarte (Longmire), Mark Rendall (Versailles), Peter Mensah (Midnight, Texas) and Sasha Roiz (Suits).

You can watch the trailer below. Departure premieres on Peacock September 17. For more new trailers, check out Noomi Rapace on a quest for vengeance in the trailer for The Secrets We Keep.