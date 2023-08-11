In the upcoming three-part documentary series Depp v. Heard, viewers are invited to witness an unprecedented exploration of the infamous defamation case that captivated the world as the first Trial by TikTok. The documentary sets to present the testimonies of both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard side-by-side, drawing from an extensive 200 hours of live-streamed trial coverage sourced from mainstream news outlets as well as voices of citizen commentators on TikTok and Twitter. As the courtroom drama unfolds, Depp v. Heard delves into questions about the nature of truth and its impact on our modern society. The series interrogates the poignant role of social media during the trial, raising inquiries about how external conversations and opinions by the public may have swayed the outcome.

With a critical eye on the interplay between justice, media, and public perception, Depp v. Heard offers a compelling and riveting exploration of a case that reverberated far beyond the confines of the courtroom, leaving an indelible mark on the collective consciousness.

Here’s everything we know about Depp v. Heard.

When Is ‘Depp v. Heard Coming Out?

Depp v. Heard is set to premiere on Netflix on August 16th.

Is There A Trailer for ‘Depp v. Heard?

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for Depp v. Heard, exploring what has been described as the world's "first trial by TikTok," a case that gripped the global audience's attention. The teaser promises an insider's view into the highly publicized legal battle between former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, showcasing intense courtroom clashes as they and their legal teams present arguments and engage in fiery exchanges of insults and accusations.

However, Depp v. Heard aims to offer more than just a glimpse of courtroom drama. It provides an in-depth look at the emotional turmoil experienced by both celebrities and their dedicated fan base, revealing the profound impact of the trial that extended far beyond the confines of the courtroom. From relentless media coverage to the powerful influence of social media, the documentary explores how the trial's effects reached various aspects of their lives.

Who is Involved in the ‘Depp v. Heard' Case?

Depp is an American actor who gained widespread recognition for his breakout role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, which became a massive success worldwide. Throughout his career, he has delivered performances in various genres, from dramas like Edward Scissorhands and Finding Neverland to dark comedies like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Most recently, Depp took on the role of Louis XV in the biographical drama Jeanne Du Barry, which premiered at the 2023 Cannes International Film Festival.

Heard began her acting career in the mid-2000s and quickly gained recognition for her roles in movies like Pineapple Express and Zombieland. She has since showcased her talent in multiple genres, from drama to action and comedy, with works including The Stand and Aquaman, where she portrayed Princess Mera.

What Is the ‘Depp v. Heard' Case About?

Former high-profile couple Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2017. However, their relationship took an unexpected divorce, culminating in a media-embroiled divorce that made headlines worldwide. As the legal battle ensued, Amber Heard sought a restraining order, shedding light on the severity of their issues.

In 2018, Heard penned an op-ed for The Washington Post, sharing her advocacy journey against sexual abuse. Although she didn't go into details, Heard opened up about her experiences with abuse and how speaking about it might severely impact her career. One repercussion includes retaining her role as Mera in the Justice League and Aquaman movies.

In the op-ed, Amber refrained from directly mentioning her ex-husband, but once the piece was released, his legal team asserted that it inflicted irreparable harm on Depp's career. Consequently, they sued Heard for a staggering $50 million in damages. Heard responded by filing a counterclaim of her own, seeking $100 million in compensation.

The highly publicized trial between Depp and Heard commenced in April 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. What set it apart was the unprecedented allowance of cameras inside the courtroom, resulting in a surge of media interest, widespread speculations from the public, and passionate social media campaigns.

Supporters from both sides fervently argued for the innocence of their favored party. The trial's extraordinary circumstances and the attention it received extended over six weeks, making it a global spectacle.

After an exhaustive six-week trial that included testimonies from witnesses representing Heard and Depp, the jury determined the actress guilty of defamation. In the aftermath of this ruling, Heard issued a statement expressing her dissatisfaction with the outcome:

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously. I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK. I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American - to speak freely and openly.”

Who Is Making the ‘Depp v. Heard' Documentary?

The upcoming limited series comes from director Emma Cooper. Cooper is an independent filmmaker, executive producer, and founder of Empress Films. She was also the Global President of Non-Scripted Television at Pulse Films. Before Depp v. Heard, Cooper directed and produced another Netflix feature documentary titled The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. Among her other notable credits are the series The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann and the feature Bikram, both of which were also released on Netflix.