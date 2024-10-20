Depravity is a new Hitchcockian thrillride that sees a young woman (Victoria Justice) suspect that her neighbor, Mr. Evers (Dermot Mulroney), is a potential murderer. After things go awry, the woman and her friends quickly discover more about Mr. Evers than they ever could have possibly imagined. Despite only having a single line of dialogue in the entire film, Mr. Evers still plays a pivotal role in Depravity, and according to writer and director Paul Tamasy, several other big name actors were in the running for the part before it went to Scream VI star Dermot Mulroney.

While speaking with Collider's own Steve Weintraub at a Q&A and screening for the film, Paul Tamasy explained that he had several other actors in mind before Mulroney was eventually cast. Some names he brought up were Sir Ben Kingsley, The Whale star Brendan Fraser, and Star Wars' Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. Tamasy says he wanted "an actor who can really command presence without saying a word" and explains why he eventually landed on Dermot Mulroney with the following statement:

"I tell this story to his testament; I don't mind mentioning some other actors. I had Sir Ben Kingsley in this part, I had Brendan Fraser for a while. I had Mark Hamill. This is all throughout the years. Each time I kept saying, 'I need an actor who can really command presence without saying a word.' Then Paramount gave me this new list and said, "You should look at these." I looked down the list, and I saw Dermot. I always loved him as an actor, and I thought, 'I think he could do it.' When I met him, he had this big, thick head of hair, which is sort of his signature, and the first thing I said to him was, 'If you're gonna do this, I want you to lose your hair.' And he said, 'How short?' There was somebody who had a buzz cut, like military, and I pointed to that guy and I said, 'I need it to look like that.' He said, 'Alright, I'll do that.' And that's how he got the part. The minute he agreed to do it, he got the part."

What is 'Depravity' About?

Close

The official plot synopsis of Depravity reads as follows:

When three residents suspect their reclusive neighbor is a serial killer, they break into his apartment only to uncover a hidden fortune in stolen art. But their discovery turns into a nightmare as they’re ensnared in a sadistic game of survival, where every corner hides a new horror. Outsmart the killer, or become his next victim.

You can read Collider's full Q&A with Paul Tamasy here. Depravity is now available to purchase on digital via Prime Video.

Depravity (2024) Three residents, suspecting their neighbor of being a serial killer, break into his apartment and discover stolen art. Their investigation turns into a nightmare as they are ensnared in a deadly survival game, where they must outsmart the killer or risk becoming his next victims. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Paul Tamasy Cast Taylor John Smith , Dermot Mulroney Victoria Justice , Devon Ross , Alex Roe , Adam Lazarre-White , Sasha Luss Runtime 112 Minutes Writers Paul Tamasy

Rent on Prime Video