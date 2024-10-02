Welcome to October, Collider readers! To celebrate the beginning of spooky season, we’re teaming up with Paramount Pictures to offer Los Angeles a chance to see the upcoming crime thriller Depravity, starring Dermot Mulroney and Victoria Justice, on the big screen before its official digital release. In addition to seeing this one in a theater, we’ll also be moderating an exclusive Q&A with Oscar-nominated writer and first-time director Paul Tamasy after the credits. Read below for details on how to enter for your chance to win free tickets.

Depravity is a crime thriller that follows three residents of an apartment complex—played by Justice, Taylor John Smith, and Devon Ross—who convince themselves that their bizarre neighbor (Mulroney) is bringing women to his apartment, murdering them, and dumping their bodies in the basement incinerator. Unable to let go of the idea that they’re living next door to a serial killer, they break into his apartment for proof. Their scheme turns deadly when they find over a million dollars stashed away. Now, the trio is hiding a dark secret and trying to survive a new sadistic game. In addition to Mulroney, Justice, Smith, and Ross, Depravity also features Alex Roe, Adam Lazarre-White, and Sasha Luss.

‘Depravity’ Screening Details

If you're in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, come hang out with us on Thursday, October 10. This early screening is taking place at The Landmark Sunset Theater. The movie will begin at 7:00 p.m., and all guests will be provided free popcorn and soda. Following the movie, Collider’s Steve Weintraub will moderate the exclusive Q&A with writer and director Paul Tamasy, who earned his Academy Award nomination for David O. Russell’s The Fighter, and co-wrote Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Craig Gillespie’s The Finest Hours.

How to Get ‘Depravity’ Tickets