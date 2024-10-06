"Depression" is a bit of a broad term at first glance. It can refer to a mood or the state of being depressed, which is to be very, very sad for a temporary amount of time. However, it is also used to refer to depressive disorder, which is a very serious mental health condition. In this sense, depression isn't always profound sadness, but can also be apathy, extreme lack of motivation, or self-hatred.

Movies have tackled a lot of heavy topics throughout the years, and there have been many that have tried (and failed) to deal with the topic of depression, usually referring to the actual disorder rather than the mood. With mental health still being a bit of a stigma in the modern world, some of these movies don't really get it, but every so often, they totally nail it. These are the best movies about depression, which bring new light to a misunderstood disorder, allowing viewers without it to experience its effects firsthand.

10 'Interiors' (1978)

Directed by Woody Allen

Woody Allen's Interiors is about Eve (Geraldine Page), a struggling interior designer experiencing some pretty alarming symptoms of depression. She and her husband have three adult daughters, each of whom has their own problems either financially or romantically, and begin to turn to their mother for support. This comes at a time when she is most vulnerable, with her husband requesting a divorce as all this is happening.

The nature of the disorder begins to cause a rift between all the daughters and the ex-husband. The daughters resent their father for not stepping in and offering help to Eve when he needs to, and the daughters resent Eve because each one feels she favors the others over them. This growing rift in the family leads Eve's depression to spread to her other daughters, who begin experiencing similar symptoms. Overall, the movie was way ahead of its time in how it tackled these themes, and it is a hallmark example of how mental health conditions ought to be taken seriously, because they can have a toll not just on the individual, but on the lives of others, too. It's also a great example of a filmmaker deviating from his usual style.

9 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

Directed by Wes Anderson

The Royal Tenenbaums is a dramedy about the dysfunctional, yet wealthy Tenenbaum family, who, for various reasons, are forced to come together once again under the same roof. While the movie does feature a lot of comedic scenes and whimsical moments as the family learns to reconnect in spite of their various differences, The Royal Tenenbaums still features some pretty heavy content, namely depression.

While not a perfect movie, it is one of the most textbook examples of the signature Wes Anderson style, and was commended for the way that it presented its real issues with a side of comedy. This actually works pretty well, as comedy is a method of coping that some individuals with depression may turn to as an outlet, or as a way of making themselves feel better. Though the core narrative is heart-wrenching, the presentation makes it a little bit lighter.

8 'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

Directed by James Mangold

Girl, Interrupted wasn't much of a hit with critics, but audiences seemed to love it. The movie is based on a 1993 memoir of the same name by Susanna Kaysen, who wrote about her experiences in a psychiatric hospital after being diagnosed with a mental health condition. The story takes place in the 60s, when mental health was even more stigmatized and misunderstood than it is in the 21st century. Throughout Susanna's (Winona Ryder) experience at the hospital, she gets to know multiple other patients with various conditions.

Apart from the realistic depictions of the various disorders throughout the film, the movie also takes a deep dive in the various forms of abuse and malpractice that occurred at this particular hospital, involving rivalries between the staff and patients, and barbaric methods of care such as solitary confinement and electroshock therapy. Girl, Interrupted is a riveting true story about mental health and how it can change the course of one's life completely, as well as what life in psychiatric hospitals was like not too long ago.

7 'The Hours' (2002)

Directed by Stephen Daldry

The Hours is a movie with a rather interesting premise. The central plot point is Virginia Woolf's classic 1925 novel Mrs Dalloway, which affects the lives of three women from three distinct time periods in different ways. The first of these women is none other than Virginia Woolf (Nicole Kidman) herself, who, in 1923, is beginning to feel the effects of a depressive disorder. In 1923, the study of mental health and treatment options were either draconian or non-existent, so Woolf definitely has a tough time coming to terms with herself.

As she writes "Mrs Dalloway," Woolf's condition begins to worm its way into her work, as Woolf is vehement that she has to kill one of the characters in her book, and that she needs to move far away from her family in order to avoid "hurting" them, believing that without their constant need to monitor her, the family will fare much better. This movie takes a careful, yet heartfelt look at depression, with the affected inviduals sometimes believing they are burdening their loves ones, even though this is rarely true. The Hours is a movie that is very tender and understanding when it comes to depression, which is very moving, at times.

6 'Melancholia' (2011)

Directed by Lars von Trier

Director Lars von Trier is certainly no stranger to making emotionally moving films, but Melancholia might just be one of his saddest. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to say it's one of the most depressing movies ever made. In this film, Kirsten Dunst stars as Justine, a bride who is having the worst wedding ever. On what should be the happiest day of her life, Justine is overcome with isolation and begins to feel the effects of depression, which she has had for quite some time, now.

No one around her really understands, further adding to her loneliness. Shortly after the wedding, it is revealed that Earth is on a collision course with a rogue planet called Melancholia, and that when these cosmic bodies impact each other, it will most likely result in armageddon and human extinction. Melancholia examines Justine's apathy in the face of certain destruction, emphasizing her isolation by depicting the frantic reactions of those around her, juxtaposed by her absolute resignation to her fate.